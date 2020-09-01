Game Of Thrones Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Developing Netflix's New Sci-Fi Series Tor Books/HBO

After their, ahem, success with Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have lined up their next project with Netflix.

Advert

The showrunners signed an alleged $200 million development deal with the streamer last year, moving on from HBO and later abandoning plans for a new Star Wars trilogy (coincidentally timed with their departure from Westeros).

The pair will take on a new live-action series based on Chinese author Liu Cixin’s critically-acclaimed science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, depicting humanity’s first contact with an alien civilisation.

D. B. Weiss and David Benioff PA Images

True Blood scribe Alexander Woo will also help adapt the book and its two sequels, The Dark Forest and Death’s End, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike on-board as executive producers. Cixin will serve as a consulting producer alongside the series’ English language writer Ken Liu.

Advert

As per Polygon, Benioff and Weiss said in a statement:

Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.

Woo added that ‘it’s a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction… The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes — all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory’.

The Three-Body Problem Tor Books Tor Books

Cixin also said, ‘I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.’

There’s currently no release date for The Three-Body Problem.