Game Of Thrones Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Returning To TV After Six Years
Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson is set to return to the small screen six years after his role in the HBO series came to an end.
The 27-year-old starred as Joffrey Baratheon in the first four seasons of the political fantasy drama, however he went under the radar after his character was brutally killed off.
However, the actor will now finally make his comeback and will appear in Sara Pascoe’s new BBC Two comedy Out of Her Mind.
Pascoe is set to star in the sitcom, alongside Cariad Lloyd, Juliet Stevenson and rapper Scroobius Pip.
Speaking about the new series, the comedian said, as per Metro:
Out of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited!
The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.
The synopsis for Out of Her Mind reads:
Out of Her Mind explores heartbreak, family and how to survive them.
The series subverts the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation and scientific explanation.
After leaving the Game of Thrones cast, Gleeson revealed how he was considering quitting acting altogether in a bid to pursue an academic career.
Speaking on The Saturday Night Show, he said:
I have wanted to become an actor and it’s just the last few years I’ve started to change my mind about it, so I’m liable to change it again.
It’s hard to explain, once the prospect of becoming an actor professionally, and essentially my dreams became a reality, well it nearly professionalises it too much.
It was a recreation beforehand and when I started doing Game of Thrones there was, I wouldn’t say pressure, but perhaps the reality became too real for me.
He added:
I feel slightly ungrateful because I’m in a position that, as you said, a lot of people would like to be in, but I guess I’ll just have to be ungrateful for the time being.
Gleeson’s character Joffrey was killed during the second episode of season four, titled The Lion and the Rose, which also happened to be his wedding day.
It’ll be great to have Jack back on our screens again.
