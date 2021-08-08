unilad
Advert

Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 08 Aug 2021 10:43
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harrington Opens Up About Mental Health StrugglesHBO/PA

Kit Harington has opened up about his mental health, admitting he felt suicidal after finishing Game of Thrones. 

Harington became a household name after featuring in the hit HBO series which ended in 2019, but, after being on the show for the best part of a decade, he began to see his mental health deteriorate.

Advert

With this in mind, the star took a break from work after finishing Game of Thrones(GoT), something he says he’s glad he did.

Kit Harrington PA)PA Images

Speaking on The Jess Cagle Show, he said, as per Metro Online, ‘I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself’. I’m really happy I did that.’

In the same year the show ended, Harington spent a month at the luxury Prive-Swiss health retreat in Connecticut.

Advert

He’s since told The Times that he has been through some ‘pretty horrible stuff’, and even started to feel like he’d become a ‘bad person’.

‘You feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are,’ Harington explained. ‘And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.”

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington PA)PA Images

When asked if he ever felt suicidal, he said:

Advert

I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things.

In light of his revelations, Harington said he hopes his honesty will ‘maybe help someone, somewhere’.

If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gold Medal Favourite Rides Around In Tears After Horse Refuses To Cooperate
Sport

Gold Medal Favourite Rides Around In Tears After Horse Refuses To Cooperate

Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of Covid Days After Saying ‘There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of’
News

Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of Covid Days After Saying ‘There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of’

Juventus Women’s Team Slammed For Incredibly Racist Photo
News

Juventus Women’s Team Slammed For Incredibly Racist Photo

‘Racist’ CEO Exposed For Allegedly Refusing To Hire Black People
News

‘Racist’ CEO Exposed For Allegedly Refusing To Hire Black People

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Game of Thrones, Kit Harington, Mental Health, no-article-matching

Credits

Metro Online and 1 other

  1. Metro Online

    Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says he felt ‘suicidal’ in past as he recalls ‘periods of real depression’

  2. The Times

    Game of Thrones’s Kit Harington on sobering up and settling down

 