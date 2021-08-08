Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

HBO/PA

Kit Harington has opened up about his mental health, admitting he felt suicidal after finishing Game of Thrones.

Harington became a household name after featuring in the hit HBO series which ended in 2019, but, after being on the show for the best part of a decade, he began to see his mental health deteriorate.

With this in mind, the star took a break from work after finishing Game of Thrones(GoT), something he says he’s glad he did.

Speaking on The Jess Cagle Show, he said, as per Metro Online, ‘I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself’. I’m really happy I did that.’

In the same year the show ended, Harington spent a month at the luxury Prive-Swiss health retreat in Connecticut.

He’s since told The Times that he has been through some ‘pretty horrible stuff’, and even started to feel like he’d become a ‘bad person’.

‘You feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are,’ Harington explained. ‘And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.”

When asked if he ever felt suicidal, he said:

I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things.

In light of his revelations, Harington said he hopes his honesty will ‘maybe help someone, somewhere’.