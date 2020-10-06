Game Of Thrones Prequel House Of The Dragon Casts Paddy Considine As King Viserys Targaryen
Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen in upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.
HBO has confirmed 47-year-old Considine will be taking up the lead role in the eagerly-anticipated fantasy series, with the action taking place some 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
House Of The Dragon will draw from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, which follows the rise of House Targaryen, the once powerful royal family to which Daenerys Targaryen belonged.
According to HBO:
Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.
A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.
During an interview with Deadline during TCA in January 2020, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys revealed writing had begun on the project.
Bloys also stated that his ‘guess is sometime in 2022’ in terms of a series premiere, but didn’t give any further information.
He continued:
For me for right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority. There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon.
House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, with Condal having penned the pilot script that landed the series’ order. Condal will serve as a co-showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who worked as a director on six Game of Thrones episodes.
Sapochnik, who won Emmy and DGA honours for the episode Battle of the Bastards, will reportedly direct the pilot as well as additional episodes.
In 2019, Sapochnik was nominated for another Emmy for The Long Night, winning the Emmy for Best Drama Series as an executive producer in the final season.
Martin, Condal and Sapochnik will serve as executive producers alongside Vince Gerardis and Sara Lee Hess. Hess will reportedly also join Condal as a writer.
As of yet, no confirmation has been given as to when production will begin for House Of The Dragon , or when we will be getting further casting announcements.
