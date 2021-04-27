Game Of Thrones Prequel House Of The Dragon Shares First Look Behind The Scenes

HBO

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has finally began production, and could we be any more excited?

It’s been two long years since we were left with a Game of Thrones-sized hole in our lives, and while we knew this prequel was on its way, a release date was unclear. Bur it’s now been announced that House of the Dragon will hit the small screen in 2022.

Advert 10

The new series is is co-created by Ryan Condol and Game of Thrones (GoT) author George R.R. Martin, and will be set centuries before the events that unfolded in GoT and heavily on House Targaryen.

HBO

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed the famous Battle of the Bastards episode of the hit HBO series, will also take on the role of showrunner.

In the first tweet from House of the Dragon‘s account, a picture was shared of the series’ actors sat at their own individual desks doing table reads.

Advert 10

The picture was captioned, ‘Fire will reign Fire. The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to @HBOMax in 2022.’

The account also shared photos of the season’s new actors including Ready Player One’s Olivia Cooke, Doctor Who’s Matt Smith and Paddy Considine.

While many – myself included – are extremely excited for the new season, others have expressed concerns that they might end up disappointed again following the largely underwhelming final season of GoT.

Advert 10

One cynic wrote, ‘I can’t comprehend how people can be excited for this. We already know how the final story ends, anything they do in this prequel will ultimately lead to the worst series ending of all time.’

Another person simply said, ‘This better not disappoint.’

Here’s hoping it doesn’t…