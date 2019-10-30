Game Of Thrones Prequel Series, House of the Dragon, Confirmed By HBO

HBO

Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones earlier this year, HBO have confirmed they’re making a prequel series all about House Targaryen.

If the company had dropped this news after season seven of the GoT, I can pretty much guarantee the reaction would have been overwhelmingly positive.

Having experienced season eight, however, fans are having more mixed reactions.

HBO

The final series was considered disappointing by many viewers, with a large number accusing writers D.B Weiss and David Benioff for rushing the end of what had otherwise been an epic, beloved journey.

So, naturally, there are some concerns as to whether a new series will manage to live up to the greatness of Game of Thrones’ early seasons, or whether it will follow in the footsteps of the less-favoured final eight episodes.

As long as the 2 bozos who ruined GoT aren't involved. — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) October 30, 2019

The creators took to Twitter late last night, October 29, to confirm the new series, which is titled House Of The Dragon. Much to many fans’ delight, they added the series will be penned by Ryan Condal.

House Of The Dragon is co-created by Condol and Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin, while Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner, while also directing the pilot and additional episodes.

Thankfully, Sapochnik is already known for creating excellent content in the GoT world, as he created three of the original show’s most beloved episodes, namely Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards and The Winds of Winter.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

According to Insider, HBO also revealed the new series will be made up of 10 episodes which are set about 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys commented on the exciting announcement, saying:

The ‘Game of Thrones’ universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.

Many Game of Thrones fans took to Twitter to express their delight for the news, with many hoping the new series will work to redeem the last.

While one viewer said House Of The Dragon will ‘never beat Game of Thrones‘, another responded: ‘Well it can have a better ending at least.’

Well it can have a better ending at least. — Houston (@H0ustonPa) October 30, 2019

Thank god it's not directed by the 2 who shall not be named #houseofthedragon https://t.co/TZspnwE2Wp — Samruddhi 🌹 (@glamsam9) October 30, 2019

There’s no word as of yet as to who will be cast as the new faces of House Targaryen, or when the series will be released, but hopefully it won’t be long before we find out more details.

It had previously been reported Naomi Watts was to star in the first GoT spinoff, tentatively titled Bloodmoon. It was set to be produced by Jane Goldman. However, after filming a pilot episode over the summer, it is reportedly going no further, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]