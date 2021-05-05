Game Of Thrones Shares First Official Look At Prequel House Of The Dragon

HBO

Game of Thrones may have ended with some controversy, but plenty of fans are excited about the prequel series.

The lore of GoT was as appealing as its many dramatic twist and turns. Naturally, this left many intrigued in the history of the world, and HBO is set to deliver a series that explores just that.

Fans are now getting their first look at a prequel series that will explore the established world of Westeros, Essos, and Sothoryo further. Not only that, but the series will focus on the Targaryen family, which had a pretty traumatic history in the Game of Thrones series. The first images of House of the Dragon have been revealed, and it looks like an all-star cast will feature.

In a series of tweets on House of the Dragon’s official Twitter page, fans were given their first look at some members of the cast in full costume, including Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, The Crown’s Matt Smith, and Rhys Ifans.

Matt Smith has been revealed looking the part of Prince Daemon Targaryen with striking white hair. On the other hand, Rhys Ifans looks more familiar in the role of Otto Hightower. Many will hope that there is plenty of drama in this upcoming series so that the actors can showcase the skills. Considering the series is a prequel to GOT, drama is pretty likely.

The first season of the show is expected to arrive in 2022. With that in mind, fans will have to wait for some time before they can see the newly-announced cast in action. However, given that the series sparked plenty of fan-led theories, many will be glad that they have ample opportunity to inspect the images and begin theorising the events that will take place in the 10-part series.

Both fans and the production team will undoubtedly hope that the new series can replicate the success of Game of Thrones. This may be possible as thousands have engaged with the images of the cast. On the back of this, it seems that those who enjoyed the work of George R.R. Martin are ready to get behind the new story.

Let’s hope House of the Dragon doesn’t disappoint.