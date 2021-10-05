unilad
Advert

Game Of Thrones Spin-Off House Of The Dragon Trailer Just Dropped

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 05 Oct 2021 11:15
GoT NEW TRAILER - HBOHBO

House of the Dragon, the new Game of Thrones spin-off, has just dropped its first look trailer. 

In the trailer, Matt Smith can be heard on the voice-over, teasing the latest update for the hit series.

Advert

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the upcoming spin-off is set 200 years prior to Game of Thrones, but is anticipated to be just as action-packed as the eight-part sequence it follows.

House of the Dragon (HBO)HBO

During the trailer, the caption reads: ‘200 years before the fall of the throne, a dynasty reigned’.

‘Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings… dragons did,’ Smith states, accompanying a series of close-up shots of people sat on a throne, clutching weapons and streaks of fire.

Advert

The trailer even hints at the thrill of action which is set to follow, featuring a snippet of a swordfight scene and also a Smith with extremely peroxide blonde hair.

You can check out the trailer below:

Loading…

Social media has since exploded, with users taking to Twitter to express their excitement over the trailer. One wrote: ‘I have trust issues bc of GoT ending pero I HOPE that house of dragon will redeem it.’

Advert

Another said: 

House of Dragon looks so damn good! Can’t wait to watch it. The teaser is absolutely chilling. Let’s hope it isn’t garbage like season 8 of GoT.

A third commented: ‘Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in the very first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon. Oh my god just look at him!’

Advert

The prequel will tell the story of House Targaryen, who prior to Robert Baratheon taking the throne, ruled Westeros, IGN reports.

The cast is made up of not just Doctor Who legend Smith, but the likes of Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy and Rhys Ifans. The prequel was co-created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal and directed and produced by Miguel Sapochnik.

After fans expressed dissatisfaction with the ending of season eight of GoT, it is now hoped by many that the prequel will do it justice.

House of the Dragon will air on HBO and HBO Max next year. 

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Internet Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experience Major Outage Worldwide
Technology

Internet Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experience Major Outage Worldwide

Zuckerberg Lost An Astonishing Amount Of Money During Facebook Crash As Net Worth Nosedives
Technology

Zuckerberg Lost An Astonishing Amount Of Money During Facebook Crash As Net Worth Nosedives

Netflix Sued After Traffic Surge From ‘Squid Game’
Film and TV

Netflix Sued After Traffic Surge From ‘Squid Game’

Father Campaigns For Period Pain To Be Listed As Legitimate Reason To Miss School
News

Father Campaigns For Period Pain To Be Listed As Legitimate Reason To Miss School

Topics: Film and TV, Game of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, no-article-matching, Now, Trailer

Credits

Metro and 1 other

  1. Metro

    House of the Dragon trailer: Matt Smith plays with fire in explosive new look at Game of Thrones spin-off

  2. IGN

    House of the Dragon: First Trailer Released for the Game of Thrones Prequel

 