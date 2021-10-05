Game Of Thrones Spin-Off House Of The Dragon Trailer Just Dropped

HBO

House of the Dragon, the new Game of Thrones spin-off, has just dropped its first look trailer.

In the trailer, Matt Smith can be heard on the voice-over, teasing the latest update for the hit series.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the upcoming spin-off is set 200 years prior to Game of Thrones, but is anticipated to be just as action-packed as the eight-part sequence it follows.

During the trailer, the caption reads: ‘200 years before the fall of the throne, a dynasty reigned’.

‘Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings… dragons did,’ Smith states, accompanying a series of close-up shots of people sat on a throne, clutching weapons and streaks of fire.

The trailer even hints at the thrill of action which is set to follow, featuring a snippet of a swordfight scene and also a Smith with extremely peroxide blonde hair.

You can check out the trailer below:

Social media has since exploded, with users taking to Twitter to express their excitement over the trailer. One wrote: ‘I have trust issues bc of GoT ending pero I HOPE that house of dragon will redeem it.’

Another said:

House of Dragon looks so damn good! Can’t wait to watch it. The teaser is absolutely chilling. Let’s hope it isn’t garbage like season 8 of GoT.

A third commented: ‘Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in the very first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon. Oh my god just look at him!’

The prequel will tell the story of House Targaryen, who prior to Robert Baratheon taking the throne, ruled Westeros, IGN reports.

The cast is made up of not just Doctor Who legend Smith, but the likes of Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy and Rhys Ifans. The prequel was co-created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal and directed and produced by Miguel Sapochnik.

After fans expressed dissatisfaction with the ending of season eight of GoT, it is now hoped by many that the prequel will do it justice.

House of the Dragon will air on HBO and HBO Max next year.

