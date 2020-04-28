Gangs Of London Described As Grand Theft Auto But Way More Violent Sky

People are going nuts for Gangs of London, Sky Atlantic’s latest brutal series with enough blood to make your eyes water.

There’s no shortage of great TV at the moment: Ozark, Better Call Saul, Westworld and The Mandalorian, to name a few. However, you best clear that viewing schedule – your newest gangster fix has arrived.

Loosely based on the PSP game of the same name – an offshoot of classic PS2 title The Getaway – Gangs of London is ‘very, very violent’ and comes from Gareth Evans, the action visionary behind The Raid films.

You can check out the trailer for Gangs of London below:

All nine episodes of the show’s first season dropped on April 23, available to stream on demand via Sky. For US viewers, it’s being streamed on Cinemax.

The official synopsis reads:

For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organisation each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Peaky Blinders‘ Joe Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati) to take his father’s place.

Over the past week, more and more people are diving into the series’ bloody delights. One fan wrote on Twitter: ‘Gangs of London so f*cking sick an hour in. It’s like GTA when Peaky Blinders is Red Dead Redemption.‘

Another viewer tweeted: ‘Gangs of London is basically GTA: London fan-fiction made by the guys behind The Raid. It’s quite entertaining, but the death toll would make even George R.R. Martin raise a sceptical eyebrow.’ A further user wrote: ‘Watching Gangs of London and there’s some of the most brutal deaths I’ve ever seen it’s unreal.’

The first season currently has an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Empire Magazine‘s Dan Jolin wrote: ‘A stylish, home-brewed gang drama that takes its cues from the American classics, while bringing all the full-on, close-combat hurt you’d expect from the makers of The Raid.’

Gangs of London Sky

Metro‘s Adam Miller called it ‘the most addictive wince-inducing thriller in years – miss this at your peril… we’ll be talking about Gangs of London for a very long time.’

If you’re a glutton for bone-breaking brutality, you should consider it an utmost priority to watch The Raid films, both of which are on Netflix – for my money, the best action movies of all time. Evans is the real deal.

Gangs of London is available to watch on-demand on Sky now.