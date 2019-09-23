Gavin And Stacey Actor Promises Fans Won’t Be Disappointed By Christmas Special

BBC

Oh, what’s occurring? Nothing much, just Gavin and Stacey fans have finally been given the confirmation we needed that the Christmas special is going to be fan-bloody-tastic!

The legendary Mick Shipman – well, Larry Lamb – has made a promise to fans ahead of the upcoming show which suggests that we won’t be disappointed when December 25 rolls around.

Forget the endless amounts of turkey and catching up with family members you haven’t seen since last year, the real highlight of Christmas will be seeing Nessa, Smithy, Mick, Pam, Uncle Bryn and co. reunite after nearly 10 years (!) over some mint Baileys.

Lamb confirmed as much when he appeared on ITV’s Lorraine earlier today (September 23), telling the presenter millions of fans ‘are not going to be disappointed’ when they turn their TVs on for the Christmas special.

The 71-year-old actor said that, despite initially being apprehensive about reading the script for the first time, he soon came to realise there was no need to be so – and the viewers at home shouldn’t be either.

He explained:

The thing is, when you read a script that’s just completely new to you, you’re looking for so much in it. But when you’re looking at something that’s like a reflection of a major part of your life, you don’t know how they are going to deal with it. As an actor after all these years, you become an instant critic of everything you read and write, literally from the first word. And I just realised straight away, this is it. They’ve done it. There’s no way that you’re going to be frightened about it, you just flip over, ten years on and here we go. We’re in.

When presenter Lorraine Kelly mentioned the high expectations which ultimately surround the long-awaited special, Lamb simply said ‘tell me about it’ before responding enthusiastically to Lorraine’s question of whether he feels the show will be well received.

The actor said:

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. There are millions of people out there, they are not going to be disappointed. There are some scenes in that I tell you. It’s going to be a rocking Christmas night.

Well I reckon that’s all the confirmation we need that it’s going to be epic, but what about the unanswered questions? Like: Will Nessa and Smithy be loved up? How many kids did Gav and Stace end up having? How is baby Neil? And just what exactly did happen between Bryn and Jason on that infamous fishing trip?

We’re yet to glean any information about what exactly the plot will hold for us – with the show’s writers Ruth Jones and James Corden remaining relatively tight-lipped on the matter – although the latter has said Brexit won’t be a hot topic of conversation.

Explaining that they ‘did talk about it,’ the actor-turned-talk show host said they really just wanted the new show to be a ‘nostalgic joy-bomb’ without politics overshadowing it.

And hey, even though we might not know all that much about what the Christmas special holds for us, we don’t have that long to wait until it hits our screens. In fact, we only have three months and two days to go.

In the wise words of Pam: Oh my Christ!

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

