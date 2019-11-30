Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special Trailer Has Dropped

BBC

I won’t lie to you, I didn’t feel particularly Christmassy this morning when I hopped out of bed and rushed to the office.

But now I feel like cracking open the mint Baileys and playing a few carols on the keyboard. The trailer for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special is finally here. And it looks absolutely cracking.

You can watch the trailer for yourself here:

It may just be a minute in length, but suddenly it feels like the noughties again and all I want to do is pump up Paulo Nutini and reminisce about when Pam pretended to be a vegetarian in the most Pam-ish way possible for about two years.

With all the fun and energy of the beloved series, the trailer kicks off – of course – with Smithy rocking up at Pam and Mick’s in his usual exuberant manner.

Elton John’s Step Into Christmas is playing, and indeed, watching this trailer does feel very much like making the very first footprint in the snow of Christmastime.

There’s plenty of daft dancing, romance and Uncle Bryn getting into a flap. And I honestly cannot wait to be transported back to this comforting, oddball telly world.

The original Gavin & Stacey Christmas special – way, way back in 2008 – was an absolute classic in British television history, filled with warmth, humour and plenty of drama, Mick.

It’s been nearly 10 years since we waved goodbye to the memorable cast of characters, and it’s weird to think Baby Neil will now around about secondary school age.

Meanwhile, we have yet to meet Gavin and Stacey’s kid who hadn’t yet been born in the final – very moving – episode.

Following the release of the extremely festive trailer, social media promptly erupted with joy and nostalgia.

One person commented:

I REALLY can’t wait for this! Been a fan of the show for so long and watch it over and over.

Another said:

This is incredible, feels so good to watch it! Perfect feeling of Christmas spirit!

Just seen the #gavinandstacey Xmas trailer & am legit crying at the fact it's coming back, even if it's just a Christmas special, MY LORD THANK YOU 😭😍 @JKCorden @ruthjonesREAL @RobBrydon @larrylamb47 — jen. (@jennabug987) November 30, 2019

It’s fair to say fans have around a million and one questions to ask about what our favourite Billericay/Barry Island residents have been up to.

Will we finally find out what happened during Uncle Bryn and Jason’s camping trip? Will Nessa and Smithy still be loved up? Will Gwen still make approximately 50 omelettes every day? It’s all to play for…

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special will air December 25 – obviously – on the BBC.

