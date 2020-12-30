Gavin & Stacey Fans Can’t Believe Smithy’s Mum Is Miss Trunchbull From Matilda

unilad
by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 30 Dec 2020 09:43
If you’re a fan of Gavin & Stacey, there’s a good chance you’ll have been binge-watching the hilarious comedy over the festive season, thanks to its iconic Christmas specials.

But while most of us have seen the sitcom – penned by James Corden and Ruth Jones – a thousand times over, some fans have only just started recognising a familiar face within the cast.

In fact, Pam Ferris plays such a great role as Smithy’s ‘narcoleptic’ mum Catherine Smith, that most people had never even realised where they knew her face from.

It turns out that Ferris had played a prominent role on our screens back in the mid-90s, when she starred in Matilda as evil headmistress Miss Trunchbull, who was able to send shivers down any child’s spine at the mere mention of the choky.

Now, that is the sign of a good actor.

Gavin & Stacey Fans Can't Believe Smithy's Mum Is Miss Trunchbull From MatildaGavin & Stacey Fans Can't Believe Smithy's Mum Is Miss Trunchbull From MatildaSony Pictures Releasing

To be honest, the revelation is pretty mindblowing, and fans of both Gavin & Stacey and Matilda are all over it on Twitter.

‘I was today’s years old when I found out the woman who plays Mrs Trunchbull in Matilda, is the same woman who plays Smithy’s mum in Gavin & Stacey,’ one fan wrote.

A second added:

Will never wrap my head around the fact that Miss Trunchbull and Smithy’s mum from Gavin & Stacey are the same person.

It really is quite a turn for the books, from terrorising headmistress to a mum who drinks six bottles of wine a night. To be honest, it’s pretty relatable after the year we’ve all had.

