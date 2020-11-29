Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page Says Next Christmas Special Will End The Show

BBC

Joanna Page, the actress who plays Stacey, has revealed that the next Gavin & Stacey Christmas special will end the show.

Earlier this week, the BBC confirmed that Gavin and Stacey will be back, but it did not say when.

BBC’s Charlotte Moore commented: ‘[A new episode] wasn’t something that was going to happen this year’, adding: ‘one day’.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine this week, Page said viewers will be treated to another Christmas special — after 2019’s ended on a cliffhanger — but that it would end the series for good.

Gavin and Stacey XMAS BBC

She said: ‘As a fan, surely they’ve got to do another one.’

She added: ‘I don’t think we’d ever do another series because I don’t think we could get everyone together for long enough, but I can’t imagine they could leave it the way they did. One more special, then done.’

Last year’s Christmas special broke records, becoming the most scripted show in the last ten years.

More than 17 million viewers tuned in to see how Gavin, Stacey, Smithy and Nessa were doing.

Gavin and Stacey christmas special BBC

Page told the magazine that her decision to do the Christmas special for her and not about the ratings.

‘I didn’t ever feel the pressure of whether people would enjoy it or not, it was all about the experience of being with all of these people again,’ she said.

Well, one more is better than none. Right, Mick?