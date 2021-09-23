‘Gay Conversion Camp’ Horror Movie Coming From Insidious Makers

Universal Pictures/FilmDistrict

Kevin Bacon has boarded a ‘gay conversion camp’ horror from Blumhouse, the studio behind Insidious and Get Out.

Blumhouse Productions has evolved into one of the most lucrative, successful forces in the market, producing movies for exceedingly low costs against high returns: The Invisible Man made more than $143 million off a $7 million budget; and who could forget Paranormal Activity, produced for less than $250,000 and grossing nearly $200 million worldwide

Later this year, it’s got Halloween Kills and a new Paranormal Activity instalment, not to mention a revival of The Exorcist franchise in 2023.

As reported by Deadline, Bacon has joined the cast of John Logan’s untitled horror movie, said to be said in a ‘gay conversion camp’ and also starring The Politician‘s Theo Germaine. ‘The movie is an LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale,’ the outlet notes.

Conversion therapy is a highly controversial, harmful practice based on using psychotherapy or any other type of treatment, such as electric shock methods to religious teachings, in a bid to alter one’s gender identity or reverse a person’s sexual orientation. It’s been a hot topic in recent years, with the UK government set to, but also yet to outlaw it.

Logan is a three-time Oscar-nominee, earning two Best Original Screenplay nominations for Gladiator and The Aviator, and one Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Hugo. He also wrote Skyfall alongside Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

One of Bacon’s first roles was actually in a horror movie: none other than Friday the 13th. He’s dabbled in the genre throughout his career, starring in the likes of Tremors, Flatliners, Stir of Echoes, Hollow Man and most recently, You Should Have Left with Amanda Seyfried. He’s also expected to star in a reboot of The Toxic Avenger.

There’s currently no release date for the upcoming horror, nor any hints regarding a title.

