GB News Guest’s NSFW WhatsApp Message Appears On Screen During Interview

GB News

A GP left viewers astounded after a saucy WhatsApp message flashed up on screen during his chat with GB News.

Last week, White won a legal case at the High Court that tried to oppose him being able to discuss coronavirus via social media, after he questioned the government’s response to the pandemic and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

However, White’s interview with broadcaster Jon Gaunt about his appeal ended up being overshadowed by a rather NSFW message that popped up on his phone during the GB News broadcast.

The GP has since claimed that the message was a result of him being targeted by hackers.

A clip of the interview showed a message pop up from someone named ‘Suzie Sub’.

It read:

As you rest just give a thought to using me for your pleasure. Having me on my knees doing whatever you say… xxx

The recording of the interview was later uploaded to White’s own website, with the GP clearly not having realised that it included the saucy message.

Social media users were quick to spot the slip-up, and took to Twitter in amusement over the racy text. One said, ‘It’s so funny.’

Another wrote:

1.26. Priceless. And posted to his own page without realising it, probably until the page hits counter went ballistic…

A third commented, ‘What a choker.’

The clip has since been removed from public view on the website, and a spokesperson for the doctor told Indy100 that hackers were to blame for the racy text.

We’ve all been there, showing our parents something on our phone and hoping a Tinder message doesn’t pop up at completely the wrong moment.

Maybe next time I’ll just tell my mum that I got hacked too?

