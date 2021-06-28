GB News Mocked After The Welsh Version Of Paw Patrol Smashed Its Ratings

GBNews/YouTube/Nickelodeon

It was supposed to be the TV channel that would revolutionise the UK news scene, so how are things going for GB News a fortnight after its launch?

Well, the verdict is in and based on the latest viewing figures, the ‘right-of-centre’ channel might benefit from setting its sights a whole lot lower.

According to figures published by the Media Monitoring Service, GB News’ flagship programs received fewer than 32,000 views last Thursday – a more than 90% decrease on its debut viewership.

To be fair, the channel had stiff competition in the form of the Welsh-language version of Paw Patrol, which utterly demolished the conservative news channel, receiving more than five times the number of viewers.

That’s right, rather than competing with the likes of Newsnight and Good Morning Britain, GB News‘s two flagship shows – Great British Breakfast and the Andrew Neil Show – managed to achieve a combined viewership of 63,000, less than half that of the 161,000 people who tuned in to watch Ryder and his brave pups respond to their neighbourhood’s latest emergencies.

According to Wales Online, the news channel also lost out to the popular Welsh soap Pobol y Cwm, which is probably best known outside of Wales for launching the careers of actors like Ioan Gruffudd and Iwan Rheon.

Naturally, people on social media have jumped at the chance to pile on the controversial news channel following the release of the new figures.

‘BREAKING: GB News brands Paw Patrol ‘woke’, ‘leftist’ and ‘Marxist’ after the welsh language version of the kids’ show trounces them in the viewing ratings,’ one person tweeted.

‘One is watched by babies who cry about everything. The other is Welsh Language Paw Patrol,’ another user wrote.

Among the jokes, some campaigners used the news to make a serious point. Stop Funding Hate, which has been calling on companies to stop buying adverts on the channel, wrote ‘divisive “clickbait” media claim to speak on behalf of the silent majority – but all too often the polls and viewing figures tell a different story.’

Despite receiving a bumper viewership of 336,000 on its launch day on June 13, GB News has suffered a number of setbacks during its first few weeks on air. The channel has been plagued with technical issues, amid complaints that the shows looked like they were being filmed ‘on potatoes,’ while the company’s founder and biggest name, Andrew Neil, recently announced he was taking a break from hosting his show after less than two weeks on air.



