Gemma Arterton Says There Is ‘So Much Wrong’ With Bond Girls

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 27 Dec 2020 16:46
PA Images/Sony Pictures Releasing

As we patiently await the release of No Time To Die, Gemma Arterton has looked back on her time in a Bond film, and reckons things should’ve been different.

Arterton played the part of Strawberry Fields, an intelligence operative working for the British Secret Service, in 2008’s Quantum of Solace.

In the film, Bond, played by Daniel Craig, and Fields are supposed to pose as teachers on a sabbatical and stay at a cheap hostel. Bond, however, refuses and books the pair into a five-star hotel. While at the hotel, Arterton’s character ‘succumbs to Bond’s charms and sleeps with him’.

Gemma Arterton Says There Is 'So Much Wrong' With Bond GirlsGemma Arterton Says There Is 'So Much Wrong' With Bond GirlsSony Pictures Releasing

Speaking ahead of the release of her BBC drama Black Narcissus, Arterton said she’s since come under fire for appearing as the character in Quantum of Solace.

She told The Sun:

At the beginning of my career, I was poor as a church mouse and I was happy just to be able to work and earn a living.

I still get criticism for accepting Quantum Of Solace, but I was 21, I had a student loan, and you, know, it was a Bond film.

Arterton added: ‘But as I got older I realised there was so much wrong with Bond women. Strawberry should have just said no, really, and worn flat shoes.’

Gemma Arterton Says There Is 'So Much Wrong' With Bond GirlsGemma Arterton Says There Is 'So Much Wrong' With Bond GirlsSony Pictures Releasing

Earlier this year, Naomie Harris, who plays Miss Moneypenny in Skyfall, Spectre and the upcoming No Time To Die, said the recent evolution of of the film’s female characters means they have outgrown the term ‘Bond Girl’.

She said: ‘I look at the older Bond movies, and the term girl is probably appropriate because they aren’t fully fleshed-out characters. But particularly in No Time to Die, they are formidable women driving the plot forward.’

