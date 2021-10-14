George Clooney Admits He ‘F*cked Up’ Playing Batman

Alamy

George Clooney is candid about his brief appearance as Batman: ‘I f*cked it up so bad.’

After Tim Burton brought the caped crusader to the screen in Batman and Batman Returns with Michael Keaton, the latter film’s dismal performance – despite being critically revered – saw Joel Schumacher step in to take the franchise in a lighter direction.

As well as boasting a completely different, fluorescent aesthetic, the hero was recast: Val Kilmer donned the cowl in Batman Forever; and George Clooney starred in its infamous follow-up, Batman and Robin. It was ripped apart by reviewers – I mean, come on, bat nipples! – and didn’t make much of an impact at the box office.

Warner Bros.

The 1997 film was Clooney’s one and only appearance as the caped crusader. Fortunately, the actor has been able to laugh at himself over the years, well-aware of its reputation.

At a recent screening of his upcoming movie The Tender Bar, Clooney was asked during a Q&A about the difference between acting in blockbusters compared to character-driven projects.

‘I did one superhero movie and I f*cked it up so bad they won’t let me near the set… I don’t want to get into all the bat nipples,’ he said, as per People. Prior to Ben Affleck taking on the role, Clooney first advised him not to do it, but also not to have nipples on his suit.

Warner Bros.

Clooney has been frank about Batman in the past, earlier telling The Hollywood Reporter, ‘I wasn’t good in it and it wasn’t a good film. What I learned from that failure was that I had to rethink how I was working, because now I wasn’t just an actor getting a role; I was being held responsible for the film itself.’

He also won’t let his wife Amal watch it. ‘There are certain films I just go… I’m afraid I want my wife to have some respect for me,’ he told Variety. ‘It’s on the banned list… but I think the kids are gonna want to watch it,’ Amal joked.

