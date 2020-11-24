George Clooney Admits His Batman Was ‘Terrible’
George Clooney has admitted that Batman & Robin, in which he starred as the Dark Knight was, well, terrible.
The Oscar-winner is easily one of the most popular actors of his generation, and yet his portrayal of Batman is widely believed to be the worst to date.
Interestingly, though, this isn’t an opinion that has escaped Clooney, with the 59-year-old confessing that he actually agrees with it.
‘The only way you can honestly talk about things is to include yourself and your shortcomings in those things,’ he said during a recent interview with GQ.
Explaining further, Clooney added:
Like, when I say Batman & Robin’s a terrible film, I always go, ‘I was terrible in it.’
Because I was, number one. But also because then it allows you the ability to say, ‘Having said I sucked in it, I can also say that none of these other elements worked, either.’ You know? Lines like ‘Freeze, Freeze!’
However, this isn’t the first time Clooney has been publicly critical of the 1997 movie. He previously warned fellow Caped Crusader actor Ben Affleck not to take on the role, because of the criticism he received following Batman & Robin’s release.
Despite its negative reception, Batman & Robin could actually be coming back around in popularity, as it gains an unexpected cult following from superhero fans who favour the cheesy comic book clichés that were a feature of the 1960s television series.
Either way, Clooney’s not a fan, and he clearly has no qualms in talking about it. But, hey, it was 23 years ago, and he’s still managed to bag ‘Icon of the Year’ all these years later. Not bad for the star of a ‘terrible’ movie.
