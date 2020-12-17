George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise Yelling At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking COVID Rules PA Images

George Clooney has defended Tom Cruise after a recording of him furiously berating the Mission: Impossible 7 crew went viral.

Yesterday, December 16, audio of the actor laying into a number of crew members emerged online. While the full extent of their breaches isn’t known, it’s believed the 58-year-old unleashed his rant after seeing two people failing to meet social distancing guidelines.

The recording divided social media. Many praised Cruise for being entirely candid about the pandemic and what the movie actually means to people, beyond fans just wanting to see it. Others were more cautious over a high-profile producer ‘punching down’, especially considering his notorious Scientology ties.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern while promoting his new Netflix film The Midnight Sky, Clooney weighed in on Cruise chastising the crew.

As per E! News, the 59-year-old said: ‘He didn’t overreact because it is a problem. I have a friend who’s an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response.’

Clooney continued:

I wouldn’t have done it that big. I wouldn’t have, you know, pulled people out. You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way.

However, Clooney added: ‘I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before.’

Whoopi Goldberg also defended Cruise on the latest episode of The View, saying: ‘You know, some people don’t understand why he would get so angry. I get it.’

Frozen star Josh Gad also tweeted: ‘Tom Cruise is correct here FYI. Sorry/Not sorry.’

In the recording, Cruise urges how the Mission: Impossible 7 production is being used as the ‘gold standard’ for other movies filming during the pandemic. ‘I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night. Insurance companies, producers. And they’re looking at us, and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf*ckers,’ he says.

The clip is quite lengthy for a rant, but it hammers home the same message: the movie is too important to mess up by breaking COVID-19 guidelines, and if he sees them doing it again, they’re fired.

Cruise adds: ‘No apologies. You can tell it to the people who are losing their f*cking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not gonna put food on their table, or pay for their college education.’