George Clooney Hospitalised After Losing 28 Pounds For Latest Film The Midnight Sky

George Clooney Hospitalised After Losing 28 Pounds For Latest Film PA/Netflix

George Clooney was hospitalised with pancreatitis after he lost nearly two stone for an upcoming film.

The actor was rushed to hospital with excruciating stomach pains just days before filming of The Midnight Sky was set to begin.

He had lost the weight — 28 pounds in total — for his role as an astronomer who survives an apocalyptic event. Clooney is also the director of the film.

After being diagnosed with pancreatitis, which can be life threatening in some cases, Clooney remained in hospital for a number of days.

Clooney said his diet may have been a contributing factor in his illness, the Mirror reports.

‘I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself,’ he said.

He added: ‘It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it’s not so easy because you need energy. We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character.’

Clooney said he also had to grow a huge beard for the role, which didn’t sit too well with his wife, Amal.

George Clooney Once Gave 14 Friends $1 Million Each In Cash PA

He said:

I grew a big ugly beard and my son loved it because he’d hide things in it, which I wouldn’t know about until I got to work and I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s a popsicle stuck in my beard.’ But my wife and daughter were really happy when it came off because it was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess.

The film, which is being released in cinemas tomorrow, December 11, before being made available to stream on Netflix on December 23, hasn’t been an immediate hit, earning a 61% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Both the BBC and The Guardian awarded the film two stars out of five. The BBC said that in theory, The Midnight Sky should have been the perfect film for 2020 ‘but, apart from a few touching scenes, it doesn’t quite work’.

Netflix

‘There is a vagueness to the film that makes it seem sketchy and artificial compared to what we have all experienced this year,’ it added.

The Guardian’s low score was based on the film’s narrative, which it described as ‘placid’.

‘Clooney guides the performances competently, but the story drifts pointlessly into space,’ its review said.

