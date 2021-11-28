George Clooney Recalls ‘Waiting For My Switch To Turn Off’ After Near-Fatal Accident
George Clooney has opened up about a near-death experience he had while filming in Italy, saying he was ‘waiting for [his] switch to turn off’ after the accident.
On the set of the WW2 satirical mini-series, Catch 22, Clooney had a terrifying motorcycle accident in Sardinia, which resulted in him being rushed to hospital.
After being thrown to the ground as a result of the collision, lying there thinking he was dying, Clooney recalled the bizarre and inhumane reactions of people who witnessed the incident.
Clooney had been travelling at 75mph when a car collided with his bike and he was thrown over the handlebars, The Sunday Times reports.
He may physically feel ‘fine now’, but reactions to the incident have stayed with him to this day.
The 60-year-old actor recalled how a crowd gathered around him to record him as he lay on the floor screaming in pain.
Clooney said:
If you’re in the public eye, what you realise when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page.
I’m a pretty positive guy, but that told me — clearly — that you really are here just for their entertainment.
Clooney said he wanted to ‘take every one and shake them’ for whipping out their phones to record him for clout on social media, rather than to come to his aid.
While Clooney thinks that ‘turning 60 is a bummer’, he commented that ‘it’s that or dead’, reflecting on the bike accident as being a moment that could have changed everything.
‘We [himself and Amal] have young kids, I want to be able to live all of this,’ he said.
Clooney’s upcoming projects include The Tender Bar, which will be his eighth film in the director’s chair and is due for release later this year, as well as working on a rom-com alongside Julia Roberts.
