George Clooney Reveals Why He Rejected £35m For One Day’s Work

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 Dec 2021 10:23
George Clooney has opened up about once knocking back $35 million for a single day’s work.

The Ocean’s Eleven star isn’t exactly short of cash. At the age of 60, having enjoyed a long career of certifiable classics, cult hits and memorable turkeys – cough, Batman and Robin, cough – he’s still one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. Although, he’s been enjoying more time behind the camera in recent years with the likes of The Midnight Sky and The Tender Bar.

He’s also financially savvy; most notably, his partnership with Nespresso has seen him make an estimated $40 million over the years, and that’s before this year’s collaboration with Warburtons’ Toastie loaf campaign. Oh, and he also sold his Casamigos tequila company, which he co-founded, for around $1 billion.

George and Amal Clooney. (Alamy)Alamy

In a new interview with The Guardian, Clooney revealed one occasion where he turned down a whopping $35 million for one day’s work on an advert. ‘I was offered $35 million for one day’s work for an airline commercial,’ he said.

While not revealing any specifics, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the offer came after his performance in Up in the Air, where he plays a corporate downsizer constantly travelling across the US, relishing his speedy check-ins and airport luxuries, and trying to rack up 10 million miles.

Up in the Air. (Paramount Pictures)Paramount Pictures

‘But I talked to Amal [Clooney, the human rights lawyer he married in 2014] about it and we decided it’s not worth it. It was [associated with] a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought… well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.’

