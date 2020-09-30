George R. R. Martin Says His Least Favourite Game Of Thrones Scene Was In Season One

Where we really fell down in terms of budget was my least favorite scene in the entire show, in all eight seasons: King Robert goes hunting.

Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears and Robert is giving Renly sh*t. In the books, Robert goes off hunting, we get word he was gored by a boar, and they bring him back and he dies.

So I never did [a hunting scene]. But I knew what a royal hunting party was like. There would have been a hundred guys.