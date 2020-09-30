George R. R. Martin Says His Least Favourite Game Of Thrones Scene Was In Season One
Many Game of Thrones fans consider the final episodes to be the most disappointing of the entire series, but author George R. R. Martin has revealed his least favourite scene was actually in season one.
The author opened up about his views on the series in a new novel titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, by James Hibberd, in which Martin discussed what he considered to be the successes and failures of the adaptation.
Having spent so much time writing the Game of Thrones novels, it’s understandable that Martin would have opinions on the ways in which they were portrayed on screen. Thankfully, he had high praise for many aspects of the show, including its staging of (spoiler alert!) Ned Stark’s death and the Red Wedding.
However, the author also had his criticisms, revealing his least favourite scene was one that had been impacted by a budget shortage, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Game of Thrones had a budget of about $6 million per episode for its first season, which filmed in 2011. Though this is undoubtedly a huge amount of money, it wasn’t enough to fulfil Martin’s vision of what happens when King Robert goes hunting.
Check out the scene below:
He commented:
Where we really fell down in terms of budget was my least favorite scene in the entire show, in all eight seasons: King Robert goes hunting.
Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears and Robert is giving Renly sh*t. In the books, Robert goes off hunting, we get word he was gored by a boar, and they bring him back and he dies.
So I never did [a hunting scene]. But I knew what a royal hunting party was like. There would have been a hundred guys.
Martin went on to stress that a king’s hunting party should have consisted of ‘pavilions’, ‘huntsmen’, ‘dogs ‘ and ‘horns blowing’, adding that Robert ‘wouldn’t have just been walking through the woods with three of his friends holding spears hoping to meet a boar.’
The author admitted that the show couldn’t afford ‘horses or dogs or pavilions’ at that stage, and while many viewers might not have thought twice about the scene, Martin’s love of medieval history meant he was left underwhelmed with the result.
Of course, you could argue that Game of Thrones isn’t exactly known for its realism, what with its use of dragons and White Walkers, but evidently Martin wanted other aspects to be as accurate as possible. At least, for Martin, the scenes only improved from there.
