Georgia From Gogglebox Announces She’s Pregnant

@absandge/Twitter/Channel 4

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell has revealed she’s expecting her first baby.

Bell is best known for her role on the hit Channel 4 show, where she is joined on the sofa by her best friend Abbie Lynn, with the pair having become firm favourites with viewers of the show.

Advert 10

The 21-year-old from Durham has since taken to Instagram to share news of her pregnancy with boyfriend Josh Newby, who she has been dating since 2018.

Alongside posting a photograph of the baby scan in a frame, with the due date of ‘July 2022’ written on it, ‘Baby Newby’, a toy bunny, a baby grow, and little boots are also featured in the post.

The baby grow reads, ‘And then there were four,’ with three hearts and one dog paw, to represent Bell and Newby’s Staffordshire bull terrier, called Vinnie.

Advert 10

While Vinnie has made an appearance on Gogglebox, Newby has stayed away from the limelight, leaving Bell with best friend Lynn, Mirror reports.

However, as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns, Bell and Lynn were unable to see each other for five months in 2020.

@georgbell_/Instagram

The pair were able to stay in touch over social media, with Bell wishing Lynn a happy birthday in April last year, thanking her for ‘being the bestest friend always the kindest, funniest and most thoughtful person’.

Advert 10

‘Your second lockdown birthday so that means quadruple the celebrations. Love you forever! Lots of love, Ge x,’ she wrote.

Gogglebox returned to screens for a festive special two days ago, on January 2, and is available to catch up on via All 4.