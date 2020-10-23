Ghostbusters: Afterlife Will Arrive Exactly 37 Years After The Original
Ghostbusters: Afterlife will now make its debut on July 11, 2021 – exactly 37 years after the original Ghostbusters hit cinema screens.
The movie was originally set to make its debut this summer but was delayed due to the pandemic, first to March 2021 and then a further three months.
This will be the fourth instalment of the Ghostbusters franchise, and boasts an impressive cast including the likes of Stanger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Sigourney Weaver and Ghostbusters veteran Bill Murray.
Ghostbusters was recently voted Bill Murray’s greatest film of all time, so hopefully he’ll continue to please fans in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and it’ll be worth the wait.
Check out the trailer here:
The official synopsis for Afterlife reads:
From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.
In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan.
While many were disappointed at the news of a further delay, one Ghostbusters fan dubbed it as a good move. They wrote on Twitter, ‘While I *really* want to see this, I think this is a good move. This has all the hallmarks of a fun and adventurous summertime movie and should be able to be appreciated as such.’
He continued, ‘There may have been practical reasons for releasing in the spring, but the ascetics are of summer.’
Afterlife is one of many 2020 films to be delayed. Marvel’s Black Widow and the latest James Bond film No Time To Die have also seen their release dates pushed back, while movies such as Mulan and Borat 2 opted for streaming platform debuts instead.
