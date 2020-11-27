Giancarlo Esposito Teases Moff Gideon May Not Be The Big Bad Of The Mandalorian Disney+

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2.

From Grand Moff Tarkin to Darth Vader, Star Wars has no shortage of iconic villains, but Moff Gideon, the newest bad guy in a galaxy far, far away, could be the most mysterious yet.

First introduced at the end of The Mandalorian season one, the menacing Moff Gideon has remained incredibly enigmatic. We know very little about what he wants, other than he’s dangerous, and that his plans involve The Child.

It was in Chapter 12: The Siege, however, that we got our first hint as to what Gideon’s grander plan might be. Mando and the gang discovered what appeared to be vats of hideously mutated clones, as well as a holo-message that revealed the imperial remnant had been transfusing The Child’s blood into test subjects.

What does this mean exactly? Well, to be honest, we don’t know for certain, but after consulting with a Star Wars expert and sitting down with the man who brought Moff Gideon to life – the incredible Giancarlo Esposito – we think we might have cracked this particular mystery.

Moff Gideon is working with Palpatine to create Force-sensitive clones that will likely result in the creation of the being we know as Snoke. Furthermore, we believe we’ll see both Palpatine and Snoke before the show is over.

We know how crazy this sounds, but hear us out before condemning our theory to the wheelie bin for crackpot fan theories.

It was George Lucas who infamously said of Star Wars that ‘it’s like poetry… it rhymes’, and while he may have been specifically referring to the prequels, it’s undeniable that there are certain recurring themes, characters and archetypes across all Star Wars media.

As an ‘old school Star Wars fan’, Giancarlo is very aware of this, telling us he believes ‘there’s an ‘undeniable link’ between Darth Vader and Moff Gideon both aesthetically and in terms of their character.

He explained:

I love the formidable costume and armour that [Vader] had; it gave him a regal quality and I love that he was in a way anonymous… Look at [Gideon’s] costume. He’s a [Vader] throwback – everything black boots, cape. All of these things that really bring all of his power together visually.

More than that, Giancarlo says Gideon, like Vader before him, is a ‘take-charge kind of guy’ who’s formidable, and more than capable of going out into the galaxy and shaping it through sheer force of will alone.

Interestingly though, Giancarlo hinted at the idea that the connections run even deeper than we might think, at one point reminding us that in season one ‘we learned that Greef Carga wasn’t the big boss, maybe Moff’s not the big boss’.

Giancarlo went on to tease:

And I think what we’ll start to see in our show is. Look, we all have to have some backup. So like, wait a minute, this guy’s pretty much a badass. But where does his backup lie, and we might find that out very soon.

So who could Moff Gideon’s backup be? Well according to our Star Wars expert, Emperor Palpatine is still active in the galaxy at this point after transferring his spirit into a clone body following his untimely demise on the Death Star at the hands of Anakin Skywalker.

Could Palpatine be feeding Gideon orders from his Sith bachelor pad on Exegol? It’s possible, and it would nicely reinforce the idea of Gideon as a sort of pseudo-Vader working as an enforcer for a weakened Emperor as he plots his return.

But where does Snoke come into this? Well, it was revealed in The Rise of Skywalker and the subsequent novels that expanded on the film that Snoke was a ‘strand-cast’, a cloned bioengineered artificial life form created by the Emperor to serve as his proxy.

Could the mangled clone we saw in the tank be the Empire’s first attempt at creating Snoke? It would explain that very deliberate musical sting in Chapter 12: The Siege when Mando was examining the clone, which was reminiscent of the low chanting John Williams used for Snoke’s theme.

It might also explain why Gideon is so desperate to get his hands on The Child; he needs a way to give this artificial life form access to The Force so he’s attempting to transfuse the poor creature’s blood – which is presumably chock full of midochlorians – in the hopes it will give this construct Force powers.

Star Wars fans never got a proper explanation as to where Snoke actually came from, so maybe Filoni and Favreau are finally filling in this particular gap in the saga.