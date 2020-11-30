Giancarlo Esposito On Moff Gideon And The Mandalorian Season Two

Disney+

Darth Vader, The Emperor, Jabba the Hutt, Star Wars has no shortage of iconic villains and the newest bad guy from a galaxy far, far, away is no exception.

Moff Gideon has menaced The Mandalorian since the end of the first season, desperately hunting the bounty hunter in the hopes of getting his imperial mitts on The Child who he wants for mysterious reasons.

Advert 10

Earlier this week we were lucky enough to sit down at a roundtable with the man who’s brought Moff Gideon to life, Giancarlo Esposito, to peel back the layers of this, particularly evil onion and take a dive into what makes the inheritor of the Empire tick.

I know in the past, you’ve mentioned before that you feel that Moff Gideon doesn’t really fit into the sort of typical go-to bad guy kind of framework, but I’m wondering, are there any real-life people that you’ve based your performance or based your understanding of the character?

Giancarlo Esposito: No, I was careful to do some research but didn’t want to over research so that I would copy or have any traits of any other character. I did look back because it was an actor, Peter Cushing, who played him off in a very different way than I have from what fans and journalists are telling me he was.

Advert 10

He had a very aristocratic sense about him and I knew that because I knew his stature, who he is. I wanted to be more hands-on. I wanted to be someone who had the possibility of coming up through the military, who could use all the elements that were that he possessed to get what he needed, but he was also a warrior and a fighter, as well as a leader.

Because I believe that if you’re not a follower and not a soldier if you don’t follow you can never lead. So he’s had experience in the field and has been named the warden of a part of this galaxy for a reason. What we don’t know is what he knows how does he know everything. How does he have all this information? He has incredible intelligence that he gets so he knows what’s happening, which sets him up to be someone very different than any other Moff we’ve seen before.

Disney+

I was wondering if you remember when you first realized in your career that both audiences and filmmakers seem to really enjoy you playing bad guys or, you know, somewhat dubious people.

Advert 10

Giancarlo Esposito: I have a relationship to Public Enemy, the last scene where James Cagney is up on the balcony top of the world. I realized early in my career, from the time I did Another World and I played one of my first villainous young people, that people are intrigued by the psychology of someone who might be nefarious or labelled a villain.

I’ve had some success in bringing some humanity to some of the villains that I played because I want to show that people are human and they do make mistakes and they do have the light and dark sides of themselves and I had an idea that if we saw some of that we might be able to get wrapped around that in a way that we weren’t able to before.

You can’t just cast off someone when you realize, oh, there’s something inside that person that is a hint of something good. Why are they doing all this bad and then as TV shows unfold, you sort of get the clue. They were bullied when they were a child. They really seek all power, all of these things. So I found a niche and finding a way to bring some humanity in some ways to villainous persona.

Disney+

Advert 10

There is an established physicality in the Star Wars canon for the handling of a lightsaber, the Darksaber is not quite the same thing, but can you talk a little bit about what preparation, you did to handle it as a weapon. How you treated it, do you treat it like a lightsaber and for Gideon broadly, we see there are pieces that are part of his physicality. How did those physical elements, the pieces of his armour, the handling of the Darksaber as a weapon, how did that inform the performance?

Giancarlo Esposito: Well, I spent a lot of time in the living room with a broomstick. I’m a physical actor. So I feel firstly that I have to be in a certain physical shape to even carry the armour and the cape and to be able to wield Darksaber and so that plays into my consciousness and what I formulated for myself. As to who and what Moff Gideon is and where may he have come from, well, there’s some throwback and some connection to Mando.

Mando is wearing beskar armour. Moff has got armour as well. Mando has his beskar spear which he’s so good at using and somehow – we don’t yet know how – Moff has this Darksaber so it plays into my calculations of where he comes from because he’s a seasoned warrior as well, which you will start to see – tease tease tease – that he knows how to use these tools you see him.

He knows how to fly a TIE fighter. He’s from an ancient imperial world guard warden, but yet he somehow moves right seamlessly into this very contemporary place. I like to think because I’m an old Star Wars fan that there’s some undeniable link possibly between he and Darth Vader. I love Darth Vader’s performance. I love what James Earl Jones did with it. I love the formidable costume and armour that he had gave him a regal quality and I love that he was in a way anonymous. So for Moff Gideon, the hood has been pulled off.

Advert 10

He’s not anonymous, we don’t quite know what he wants, yet we know he wants The Child, but we don’t know what for, and we know he’s a take charge kind of guy. He can do it himself, and I like that because it creates a formidable essence and it articulates certain thoughts and feelings that we have behind. Look at his costume. He has this throwback – everything black boots, cape. All of these things that really bring all of his power together visually. And so, that can’t be denied. He’s not trying to negotiate, although he does when you first see him.

He has already negotiated with his own mind all these different possible outcomes. So he’s smart and yet physically has a power and cultivated a skill to use all the tools that he has now. It remains to be seen. What’s the reason behind it all. And it’s so very exciting for me to play this Moff Gideon character because he’s like no other character I played. Straightforward straight to the point, tells you what he wants. And then he goes after it. And I think what we’ll start to see in our show is. Look, we all have to have some backup. So like, wait a minute, this guy’s pretty much a badass. But where does his backup lie and we might find that out very soon.

Disney+

How do you think Moff Gideon sees his place in the galaxy? Is he a true believer in returning the empire to glory or his ambitions more personal?

Giancarlo Esposito: I like to hold out that he does – whenever we get into a place of power, we realize, oh my gosh, all of a sudden my word means a lot. People are listening to me. People care about what I say. But yet I’m a true patriot in many ways.

He comes from a throwback place, from a galaxy that once worked and then crumbled. And I cannot imagine that he would not want to see some of the elements of this galaxy restored. And I don’t know if it’s as much about order in his own mind, as it is about, okay, we’re in a desperate situation and we need some miracle to pull things back together. In our judgment of each other, in disparity, in our division.

I believe Moff somewhere in his brain would like to see order again and thinks that he probably has the means to do that better than anyone else. It also plays into his relationship with The Child, he wants to advance humanity in an orderly fashion. And I think that’s a major part of what his desire is – that’s the way I go with it because that’s the human element that allows me to soar and create a character that – yeah he may do some bad things, but does he want good or evil. We don’t know yet. But those possibilities and that door is still open.

Disney+

Do you think that Moff Gideon has evolved in any way this season compared to the previous one? If yes, in what way?

Giancarlo Esposito: I think he has evolved because he, in last season, you know, we learned what he wanted. We learned that Greef Carga wasn’t the big boss, maybe Moff not the big boss but there’ll be adversity. There’ll be obstacles and challenges in Moff’s way.

And I think that is where his evolution lies. Whenever we think a plan through there’s always an element of the possibility of something going wrong and not the way we had envisioned it and I think they’re in that place is where Moff’s revelations come. He started out all of these things. I think I would give him the intelligence effort. He knows everything that’s going on. How does he know that? He has deep, deep connections.

But when things don’t go exactly according to his plan, he also has to evolve. And so I think you’ll see some surprises, whereas you may have thought he was a guy who’s just giving all the orders. He is also a warrior who can implement his judgment personally, and so I believe that’s where you’ll see some evolution and some movement in our understanding of the complete depth and breadth of who Moff Gideon really is.

Disney+

So I wanted to ask you, how do you feel – because I think some time ago, maybe you wouldn’t have a chance to be a villain in Star Wars. You know, when things have changed in terms of representation of that. So how do you feel like that has been changing?

Giancarlo Esposito: I’m honoured to be in this show with such great artisans as Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and the Lucasfilm team. Our creator is a brilliant man. I respect and love Jon Favreau because he thinks about all of the possibilities and he allows them to be just that… possibilities. He knows the history and his collaboration with Dave, he’s able to bring back and tease things that happened in the past, into the future.

This has been a dream come true. Particularly so because I really love the idea of mythology and how it plays into the show because it teaches us something about our own journey. And for me to be in the position to play Moff Gideon because it has allowed me to look into myself. And not only to pinch myself and say, my God, it’s so exciting to have to play with a cape and a Darksaber and be able to fly a TIE fighter. But it also allows me to think about the world in a show that is contemporary yet a throwback. So you asked me this question, one of the reporters asked me this question. I think myself a human being, I’m part of Italian, part African American. But yes, I go back in time and I see the Moffs were all white. One was an actor Peter Cushing, who I admired greatly and he played his Moff in a very different way than I’m playing mine – very tactical, very political.

I’m playing a guy who is trying to bring things together after the galaxy is completely dissolved and fallen apart. I don’t want to tell you what my machinations are, what my reasons are. I want you to see it. And so I’m head over heels that I can play a character in a mythological show that that really serves up the idea of being in service, the idea of being in wonder. The idea that there is a better world out there, the idea that we can rebuild division, divisiveness, all of those things – some of which we are experiencing in our own world right now when really humanity is key and should be at the forefront and this show brings up that one for all, all for one.

That we should really acknowledge that the most important thing is, are these intrinsic elements of character that our players and our writers in this show have been able to put forth because it allows young kids to dream. It allows me to dream to be hopeful again. It allows an expansion of our idea of what is our part in this thing that we call our world, which has become smaller and smaller and smaller, we’re all connected in many different ways. The same thing for our show, we’re going to meet new characters, dive into a galaxy that we haven’t seen before, as crushed and crumbling and see how to be able to rebuild it.

And I believe that it’s up to you and I as people to be able to do that. My point was, I don’t think of myself as just a black man playing a Moff. You had asked this question, and I am proud to be in a situation where I’m not looked at that way. It’s an elevation of who I am as well. Yeah, I play villainous character some good guys some on the fringe but if you’re relating to the colour that I am, I think it’s wonderful that this is a multicultural show and it’s able to represent itself as such. Because I don’t think a colour is bad. I don’t think nationality is bad. I don’t think religion is bad. I think our intentions of human beings surrounding how they take up that gauntlet as we’re seeing in our world right now justifies them being insensitive. And so the sensitivity that came for Jon Favreau who asked me to do this, to write this role for me is a beautiful thing because humanity comes in all of us. All of our colors, all of our culture, all of that. This is what I love about what I do, I can bring a cultural expansion to this particular character and I’m proud to have been chosen to do that.

The Mandalorian season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Disney+ with new episodes every Friday.