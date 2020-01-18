Gillian Anderson Celebrates Sex Education Release On Netflix With ‘Post-Sh*g Glow’ Selfie
Fans of Sex Education have just begun a brand new term at Moordale High School, with the hit coming of age comedy returning for a second season.
One of the best things about the show is the cast of weird, wonderful and yet all too relatable characters; each with their own set of confusing issues in the bedroom department.
But, arguably, the stand-out character of the show is Dr Jean F. Milburn; sex therapist extraordinaire and mum to woefully awkward protagonist, Otis.
Viewers were quickly enthralled by Jean, with her open minded attitude to sex and vast knowledge of all things raunchy.
Enviably chic and comfortable in her own skin, Jean provides the perfect foil to her insecure son, Otis and is perfectly embodied by the ever wonderful Gillian Anderson.
It’s a real treat to see Anderson stepping back into Jean’s sultry shoes. And to mark the return to Jean’s naughty study, Anderson shared a suitably NSFW, tongue-in-cheek pic on Instagram in a nod to the show’s make-up department.
Sharing a selfie where she looks suspiciously flushed and twinkling – all thanks to some magic from The Make Up Department – the 51-year-old X-Files legend purred:
1 more day until this post shag glow. @sexeducation
Anderson shared the very Jean-esque photo on the eve of Sex Education’s return. Excitement was high, and this pic did nothing to calm fans’ pulses.
One person commented:
But you glow like this all the time I don’t…ah, gotcha.
Another swooned:
Oh my gosh my heart just skipped a beat.
A third person applauded:
You’ve broken Instagram.
Anderson recently spoke out about her love for her Sex Education character in an interview with Vogue, where she described Jean as ‘shameless’:
I definitely had more to play with this season. What I love about Jean is that she’s so shameless when it comes to anything to do with intimacy, unless it’s actually having intimate relations with a potential partner herself.
She has no boundaries, she’s uncontained and inappropriate but she’s also full of contradictions. She’s a sex and relationships therapist who rummages through her son’s drawers.
The other thing I wanted to explore was what happens sometimes when we women get older. You can get more scattered and eccentric and there is an element of menopausal mania.
Speaking up about her own real life kids, Anderson continued:
I’ve blocked my youngest ones from my Instagram account. When Sex Education ends, that might change. One is 11 and one is 13, and I’m pretty sure they still haven’t seen the show, or if they have they haven’t told me.
With the new season about to launch and the fact that it will be a topic of conversation amongst their peers, you never know.
Very, very excited for my next binge-watching appointment with Dr. Jean…
You can catch season two of Sex Education on Netflix now.
