unilad
Advert

Gillian Anderson Reveals The Unusual Thing She Needs An Assistant For

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 18 Sep 2021 15:48
Gillian Anderson Reveals The Unusual Thing She Needs An Assistant ForAlamy/@giliana/Instagram

Actor Gillian Anderson has revealed what her assistant needs to do for her following her role in Sex Education.

Anderson plays the well-loved character of Dr Jean F. Milburn on the hit Netflix show largely based on teenage love lives.

Advert

Jean is a sex therapist that’s asked to come teach students sex education and, in one particular scene, she demonstrates how to pleasure a man while using a courgette.

She also talks about anything and everything with her son, Otis (Asa Butterfield), much to his humiliation.

Dr Jean Sex Education (Netflix)Netflix

With her undeniably openly sexual character in mind, the 53-year-old’s assistant has been tasked with something quite unusual – to sift through the masses of d*ck pics she receives on social media.

Advert

Anderson explained, as per Mirror Online, ‘I do have someone who goes through the stuff before I see it… including the, shall we say, d*ck pics that I apparently get sent.’

‘I don’t have Instagram on my phone but sometimes I’ll be alerted to the fact there has been a slew of d*ck pics. People are shocking!’, she continued.

Sex Education Dr Jean (Netflix)Netflix

The X-Files actor recently returned to the small screen for the third season of Sex Education, which dropped on Netflix yesterday, September 17. However, it turns out it’s not just Otis that finds his mum’s actions embarrassing, but Anderson’s real-life children were pretty mortified by some of the TV show’s scenes too.

Advert

Apparently the mum-of-three considered not returning to the show as a result of her kids’ embarrassment, but fortunately for Sex Education fans, she did.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Father Sues School For $1 Million After Teacher Cut His Daughter’s Hair
News

Father Sues School For $1 Million After Teacher Cut His Daughter’s Hair

Kamikaze Pigeons Are Being Trained To Prevent Terrorist Attacks
Animals

Kamikaze Pigeons Are Being Trained To Prevent Terrorist Attacks

Met Gala Chef Defends Food After Photo Of ‘Fyre Festival’ Cuisine Goes Viral
Food

Met Gala Chef Defends Food After Photo Of ‘Fyre Festival’ Cuisine Goes Viral

Denmark To Ban All Life Prisoners From Having Romantic Relationships
News

Denmark To Ban All Life Prisoners From Having Romantic Relationships

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Sex Education

Credits

Mirror Online

  1. Mirror Online

    Gillian Anderson has assistant to shield her from X-rated pics male fans bombard her with

 