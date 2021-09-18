Gillian Anderson Reveals The Unusual Thing She Needs An Assistant For

Alamy/@giliana/Instagram

Actor Gillian Anderson has revealed what her assistant needs to do for her following her role in Sex Education.

Anderson plays the well-loved character of Dr Jean F. Milburn on the hit Netflix show largely based on teenage love lives.

Advert 10

Jean is a sex therapist that’s asked to come teach students sex education and, in one particular scene, she demonstrates how to pleasure a man while using a courgette.

She also talks about anything and everything with her son, Otis (Asa Butterfield), much to his humiliation.

Netflix

With her undeniably openly sexual character in mind, the 53-year-old’s assistant has been tasked with something quite unusual – to sift through the masses of d*ck pics she receives on social media.

Advert 10

Anderson explained, as per Mirror Online, ‘I do have someone who goes through the stuff before I see it… including the, shall we say, d*ck pics that I apparently get sent.’

‘I don’t have Instagram on my phone but sometimes I’ll be alerted to the fact there has been a slew of d*ck pics. People are shocking!’, she continued.

Netflix

The X-Files actor recently returned to the small screen for the third season of Sex Education, which dropped on Netflix yesterday, September 17. However, it turns out it’s not just Otis that finds his mum’s actions embarrassing, but Anderson’s real-life children were pretty mortified by some of the TV show’s scenes too.

Advert 10

Apparently the mum-of-three considered not returning to the show as a result of her kids’ embarrassment, but fortunately for Sex Education fans, she did.