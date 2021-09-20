Gillian Anderson Won Her First Emmy In 24 Years Last Night

CBS/Netflix

It has been more than two decades since Gillian Anderson won an Emmy, and last night she finally won her second.

The Emmys took place last night, September 19, in Los Angeles and saw Anderson walk away with her first Emmy in 24 years, picking up the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

Netflix’s The Crown first released a look at Anderson as Margaret Thatcher back in September, ahead of its fourth season.

She accepted the award alongside the cast and crew of the hit series, which is based on the royal family. Anderson dedicated the award to Connie Freiberg, her former manager, saying Freiberg had ‘believed in [her] when no one else would’. She also thanked Peter Morgan, the creator of the hit series.

Anderson was up against her Crown co-stars Helena Bonham-Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, and Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla Parker Bowles. Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer were all nominated for their roles in The Handmaid’s Tale, while Aunjanue Ellis was nominated for her role in Lovecraft Country.

When congratulated on her win, Anderson told Variety how ‘fun’ and ‘warm’ the environment was when filming the series.

She said it was ‘really lovely’ to be reunited at the Emmys, joking that it wasn’t getting wild apart from ‘chicken wings’ and ‘guacamole’ at 2.00am in the morning – which is ‘about as wild as we get in London town’, the actress said.

The last time Anderson won an Emmy, she picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, thanks to her iconic role of Dana Scully in The X-Files.

Anderson has been nominated for an Emmy six times, four of which were all due to her role in the classic sci-fi series.

Anderson is currently starring in Sex Education, with all episodes of season three having just landed on Netflix.