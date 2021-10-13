Gina Carano Makes Comeback After Being Fired By Disney

Alamy

Gina Carano is set to make a return to the screen, less than a year after she was fired from The Mandalorian over offensive social media posts.

The former MMA star was ousted by Disney following a series of posts she made in February 2021, including mocking the use of face masks and promoting false claims of voter fraud surrounding the 2020 election.



Lucasfilm announced she would not be returning to the hit series, in which she played Cara Dune, shortly after she shared an Instagram post that compared criticising people with right-wing political views to the holocaust, with the actor also dropped by her talent agency soon after.

Now, some nine months later, she’s found herself a new gig, with Deadline reporting that Carano has signed on to a new film titled Terror on the Prairie, described as a movie about ‘a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm on the plains of Montana.’

In a twist that is perhaps not entirely unexpected, the film is reportedly being produced and funded by right-wing news site The Daily Wire, which was founded in 2015 by conservative commentator and social media punching bag Ben Shapiro.



Other details about the film are thin on the ground, though it reportedly began shooting this week, and is slated for a 2022 release exclusively on The Daily Wire‘s website.

Since being fired from The Mandalorian, Carano has continued to promote right-wing views on social media, recently taking to Twitter to share a post criticising vaccine mandates for healthcare workers introduced in some parts of the United States.