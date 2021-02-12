Gina Carano Breaks Silence After Being Fired From The Mandalorian Over Nazi Comments
The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano has broken her silence for the first time since being fired from the Disney+ show this week.
Carano was fired from her role as bounty hunter Cara Dune after she posted controversial social media posts which Lucasfilm described as ‘abhorrent’.
Despite being let go by Disney+, the actor revealed she has a new project in the works with conservative website The Daily Wire.
Speaking to Deadline, Carano said the site is helping make one of her ‘dreams… come true’ by allowing her to develop and produce her own film.
She commented:
I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.
Carano will star in her new film, which will be produced as part of Daily Wire’s partnership with Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier and his Bonfire Legend banner. Specific details about the project have not yet been revealed, but it is expected to be released exclusively to The Daily Wire members.
Ben Shapiro, who co-founded the site, said in a statement the company could ‘not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left’.
He continued:
This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.
We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star.
The controversial post that led to Carano being fired from The Mandalorian saw her liken being a Republican to being Jewish in Nazi Germany. In the wake of the post, Lucasfilm said there were ‘no plans’ for Carano to be employed by the company in the future.
She played Dune on the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ series, though there had reportedly been no plans to use her character in the third season
The actor was also dropped as a client as a result of her post.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Disney+, The Mandalorian