Gina Carano’s Mandalorian Character Will Not Be Recast, Says Lucasfilm

Disney+

Gina Carano’s character Cara Dune is not expected to return to The Mandalorian, after the actor was fired from the role earlier this month.

After Carano’s sudden departure, it was widely reported that fans could still expect to see a return from Cara in one form or another, amid claims the character would simply be recast with another actor.

Advert 10

However, a Lucasfilm source has since refuted the claims that Dune will be recast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There were also said to be plans for a Cara Dune spinoff show, however this has now also been dropped.

PA Images

It comes after Carano, a former MMA fighter, was fired from Disney for her concerning behaviour on social media, which included likening being a Republican to being a Jew in Nazi Germany.

She had previously played bounty hunter Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the Star Wars spin-off, however there had been no plans for her character to return to the third season, even prior to the most recent scandal.

Advert 10

‘Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,’ a statement from Lucasfilm read.

In response to being dropped from the franchise, Carano announced she is working with conservative website The Daily Wire on a new project, which she described as ‘a dream come true.’

PA Images

‘I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,’ she said, as per Deadline.

Advert 10

‘I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.’

Carano is set to star in a new film, produced by the site’s partnership with Bone Tomahawk producer Dallas Sonnier and his Bonfire Legend banner.