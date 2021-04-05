Gloria Henry, Iconic Dennis The Menace TV Mum, Dies Aged 98

Columbia Pictures/CBS

Gloria Henry, most famous for her role as the mum on Dennis the Menace, has died aged 98.

The classic CBS sitcom ran from 1959-63, with Henry playing the mother to the titular rambunctious child. However, she had a far wider career dating back to 1947, with her first movie appearances in Sport of Kings, Keeper of the Bees and Bulldog Drummond Strikes Back.

Henry passed away on Saturday, April 3, in her home in Los Angeles, according to members of her family.

Her daughter Erin confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, however her cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. As per Extra, her son Adam Ellwood wrote on Facebook, ‘It is with great sadness to let of all my dear and amazing mother’s fans know that she passed peacefully… in her home in Los Angeles.’

Henry was born Gloria Eileen McEniry in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 2, 1923. In her teens, she made the move to LA to study theatre and begin her entertainment career.

From 1947 onwards, she appeared in a vast number of movies, including but not limited to: Miss Grant Takes Richmond; Rancho Notorious; The Strawberry Roan; Triple Threat; Racing Luck; Riders in the Sky; and Kill the Umpire – and that’s just getting into the 1950s.

Beyond her role on Dennis the Menace, her TV career grew, with credits on Hazel, The Snoop Sisters, The Brady Brides, Falcon Crest, Dallas, Hunter, Doogie Howser M.D. and even Parks and Recreation in 2012.

As per NJ, Henry said in a 2011 interview:

Many of the fans say, ‘Oh, I always wished you were my mom,’ and ‘My mom was jealous of you, because I wanted you for a mom.’ Which is pretty funny, because I don’t think my own children felt that way. I have a daughter and two sons. All they knew was, I was off to work, and I wasn’t with them as much as they would have liked me to be.

Many have paid tribute to the actor online. Reacting to the news, one Twitter user wrote, ‘I’m just reading about Gloria Henry’s passing. She’s always such a fresh and fun presence in everything she touched. She was such a talented performer and a her long-lasting career will be remembered.’

Another wrote, ‘Rest in peace to Gloria Henry, the beautiful starlet, and TV star died at her home on April 3, 2021 the day after her 98 birthday. You will be missed, I wish your family all the best.’

