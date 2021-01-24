Godzilla Vs. Kong Gets Action-Packed First Trailer

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has just dropped the eagerly-anticipated trailer for the fourth instalment to the MonsterVerse, Godzilla Vs Kong.

Plans to create a cinematic universe around both Godzilla and King Kong were announced back in 2015, and now fans can finally feast their eyes on what they can expect from the Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island sequel, which is set for release in March.

Advert 10

Check it out the first official trailer here:

‘In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike,’ the synopsis reads.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. released the official poster for the iconic crossover movie, and the reaction was huge.

Advert 10

Godzilla Vs King Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård (Nathan Lind), Millie Bobby Brown (Madison Russell), Rebecca Hall (Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes), Shun Oguri (Ren Serizawa), Eiza González (Maya Simmons), Jessica Henwick (unknown), Julian Dennison (Josh Valentine), Kyle Chandler (Dr Mark Russell), and Demián Bichir (Walter Simmons).

The blockbuster has been forced to delay its debut several times over the past year, thanks to obstacles caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Godzilla vs Kong is said to land on HBO Max and in US theatres on March 26. There is currently no release date set for the UK.

Advert 10