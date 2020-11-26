Godzilla Vs. Kong ‘Heading For Streaming’ On Netflix Or HBO Max

Warner Bros.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the latest blockbuster poised to hit streaming platforms. The question is, which one?

Adam Wingard’s mega-monster showdown is the end result of Godzilla, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, setting up cinema’s two great titans for one of Earth’s most historic beat-’em-ups.

With major releases undergoing recurring delays and shifts to streaming platforms, such as Mulan and Pixar’s Soul, no movie is safe from the grip of home entertainment.

Kong Skull Island Warner Bros.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary Pictures is considering making Godzilla vs. Kong available on streaming. It’s a hot film to have on a roster; while the latest Godzilla entry received middling box office returns and weak reviews, the studio’s MonsterVerse has still grossed nearly $1.5 billion.

Netflix reportedly offered $200 million for the streaming rights, a proposal that would likely be valuable to Legendary, considering it funded 75% of the film’s budget.

However, WarnerMedia has blocked the deal for the moment as it prepares another offer to send the film straight to its own streamer, HBO Max. Warner Bros. holds a 25% stake in the movie, which also includes the conditions of its release, while Legendary holds 75% (and much of the burden should it go awry).

Godzilla King of the Monsters Warner Bros.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and Warner Bros. chairman Ann Sarnoff are reportedly working out the nitty gritty details of a potential HBO Max drop, likely to follow in the same vein as Wonder Woman 1984, releasing both theatrically and on the streamer on Christmas Day in the US. The superhero sequel will only hit cinemas in the UK.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently set for release on May 21, 2021.

