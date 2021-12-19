Gogglebox Accused Of Ruining Christmas As Show Bombarded With Complaints

Channel 4

Gogglebox finished up its 2021 season on Friday, December 17, and it’s fair to say fans weren’t all too pleased with the finale.

The cult favourite show has continued to warm the hearts of the nation by inviting viewers into the homes of some of Britain’s best-loved families, so fans were understandably disappointed when Gogglebox icons Jenny and Lee confirmed earlier this week that they were filming their last episode of the year.



However upon tuning in on Friday, some viewers grew irate upon discovering that instead of reacting to the previous week’s television, the series finale showed a compilation of clips from episodes of the celebrity version of the show.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their outrage, with one person tweeting, ‘Is there anything more disappointing than looking forward to Gogglebox and getting a mishmash of celeb ‘best bits’ instead of an actual new episode….Christmas is ruined, somebody send me Giles and Mary.’

‘It’s a ‘celebrity’ Gogglebox highlights reel tonight.. Series is over then? A week before Christmas? Don’t you think everyone’s already depressed enough,’ another person wrote, with a third person commenting, ‘Been looking forward to Gogglebox all day and it’s the celebrity AND best bits version WHY.’

Another person commented, ‘Does everyone else let out a disappointed groan when they see it’s Celebrity Gogglebox as well?’

Thankfully it’s not all bad news for devout Gogglebox fans, with Lee having let slip that the show will only be taking a short break before returning in February.