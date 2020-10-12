Gogglebox Cast Horrified By Chris Watts' American Murder Confession Netflix/Channel 4

The latest episode of Gogglebox revealed the moment the cast were faced with the news Chris Watts had confessed to kissing his wife and children in Netflix’s American Murder: The Family Next Door.

Stars of the Channel 4 show watched the chilling docuseries, which has already become one of the most talked about shows of the year, and as the cameras rolled they watched the moment Watts pleaded guilty to brutally murdering pregnant wife Shanann, and children, Bella, four, and Cece, three.

Advert

Unsurprisingly, they were just as horrified as the rest of us:

The Gogglebox cast were taken on a journey when the film showed police custody footage of Watts claiming he had killed his wife because she had murdered their children, after she found out he was having an affair.

While this story was already difficult for viewers to get their heads around, things went from bad to worse when it was revealed Watts had murdered his pregnant wife and his two young children himself.

Advert

‘He pleaded guilty? To all of it? To everything?’, Louis Michael shouted as he looked startlingly at the TV.

Body Language Expert Reveals Moment Chris Watts Gave Himself Away In Police Tapes Netfllix

Similarly, mum and daughter duo Paige and Sally couldn’t quite believe what they had just heard, with Sally gasping, ‘Paige, he killed them!’

Welsh couple David and Shirley were equally in disbelief, with David turning to his wife and saying, ‘Jesus Christ, he did!’

Advert

Meanwhile, the Siddiquis branded him a coward for pleading guilty in a bid to avoid being faced with the death penalty.

The Gogglebox casts’ reactions echo the thoughts of viewers all over the world, who have been left disturbed over Watts’ heinous crimes.

The killer, who is serving life in prison for his crimes, is said to be in anguish over the release of the documentary, which has continuously made headlines since its release on September 30.

Chris Watts Netflix

Advert

‘He hates not knowing what people are seeing about his private communications,’ a source told People.

‘Not that he wants to spend that time watching the darkest days of his life, but he wants to know what the documentary looks like and how it tells the story.’

Using social media posts, bodycam footage from law enforcement, CCTV and text message conversations, the documentary gives viewers a look into the life Shanann shared with her family and the events that took place in the time before her death in August 2018.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is on Netflix now, and you can stream Gogglebox on All4 now.

Advert