Gogglebox Fans Can’t Get Over Iconic Young Jenny And Lee Photo

They’re one of Gogglebox‘s most beloved pairings, but Jenny and Lee’s friendship goes back to way before they became familiar faces on our television screens.

Now, fans are getting a glimpse into the iconic duo’s past, thanks to the emergence of an old photo that has gone viral on social media.

The image, which isn’t dated, but judging by Jenny’s Victoria Beckham pixie crop seems to be from sometime around the late 90s/early noughties, reveals just how inseparable the pair have been over the decades, and it’s giving people renewed faith in true friendship.

‘I love this! Shows they’ve genuinely been friends forever,’ one person commented, while another wrote ‘People sh*t on gogglebox, but I love how its one of the only times you see the kind of brilliant people you know in actual real life represented on telly, defo iconic.’

Jenny and Lee, who have been an ever-present fan favourite on Gogglebox since the show’s fourth season, filming in Lee’s Caravan in Holderness, West Yorkshire, have previously spoken about their long-lasting relationship, telling The Big Issue that they first met in a pub where Jenny worked as a landlady.

‘When I first met her she had a perm and I can remember thinking, ‘She needs a haircut’. We were firm friends immediately,’ said Lee. ‘I don’t think we’ve ever had an argument. We’re too placid to argue. She makes me laugh too much for me to ever fall out with her.’