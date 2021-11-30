Gogglebox Fans Can’t Get Over Jenny’s 80s Perm As Lee Shares Rare Photo

@jennyandlee_gogglebox/Channel 4

Everyone’s favourite Gogglebox pairing have been giving fans what they want yet again, with another incredible throwback pic.

Jenny and Lee have often used their shared Instagram page to give their followers a glimpse of life decades before they let cameras into their caravan. This latest snap is no exception, taking viewers back to the 1980s, showing a young Jenny with a frankly incredible perm.

‘She’s going to go mad at me,’ Lee wrote in the caption. ‘Jenny with the 80’s perm.’

Gogglebox fans have long been obsessed with snaps of the best friends, who have been virtually inseparable for decades, and this latest post is no exception.

‘Wow how pretty she looks,’ one person wrote, with another commenting, ‘Gorgeous Jenny!! I had the same perm.’

‘She’ll kill ya,’ someone else joked of Jenny’s reaction to the throwback.

The post comes just weeks after Lee wowed fans by sharing an image of the pair that showed just how long-lasting their relationship has been, with the pair revealing last week that the instantly iconic image had even been made into a t-shirt by one of their followers.

‘Loving the shirt Jenny, who is it?’ Lee wrote alongside a picture of Jenny wearing the tee emblazoned with the pair’s faces.

The post comes after Jenny and Lee were recently forced to reassure viewers that they hadn’t left the show after being absent from an episode, as they jetted off on holiday to Cyprus.