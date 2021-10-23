unilad
Advert

Gogglebox Fans Concerned After Jenny And Lee Absence

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 23 Oct 2021 11:26
Gogglebox Fans Concerned After Jenny And Lee AbsenceChannel 4

After Jenny and Lee were notably absent from the latest episode of Gogglebox which aired last night, fans were left concerned. 

On Friday, October 22, viewers of the much-loved reality series were left panicked after they failed to spot the beloved pair, who have been part of the show since 2014.

Advert

While new members took to the screen, such as siblings Simon and Jane from North London, fans were quick to voice concern over the missing best friends and their unexplained lack of appearance.

One fan took to Twitter to question, ‘Just me who’s thinking where on earth Jenny and Lee are??’

Another viewer said: ‘Lee and Jenny missed you both tonight.’

Advert

‘Googlebox without Jenny and Lee is like a day without sunshine,’ a third wrote.

However, a fan page for the show tweeted that the pair hadn’t filmed this week as it had reportedly been Lee’s partner’s birthday, reassuring that the duo would be ‘back next week’.

The pair’s Instagram page appears to corroborate the fan page’s claims, as the latest post shows an image of Lee with Steve, wishing him a happy birthday.

Advert

The post states:

A big happy birthday Steve, now lets celebrate the Cyprus way.

The next episode of Gogglebox can be viewed on Channel 4, on Friday, October 29 at 9:00pm

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gun-Rights Activist’s ‘Deeply Horrible’ Alec Baldwin Tweet Ignites Fury
Viral

Gun-Rights Activist’s ‘Deeply Horrible’ Alec Baldwin Tweet Ignites Fury

Brian Laundrie: Body Discovered Has Been Confirmed To Be Missing Fugitive
News

Brian Laundrie: Body Discovered Has Been Confirmed To Be Missing Fugitive

Alec Baldwin Told Gun Was Safe Ahead Of Shooting Incident, Court Records State
News

Alec Baldwin Told Gun Was Safe Ahead Of Shooting Incident, Court Records State

Alec Baldwin Shoots And Kills Female Crew Member On Set With Prop Gun
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Shoots And Kills Female Crew Member On Set With Prop Gun

Topics: Film and TV, Channel 4, fans, Gogglebox, Now, television

Credits

Metro

  1. Metro

    Where were Jenny and Lee on last night’s Gogglebox? Fans express concern as pair are missing from latest episode

 