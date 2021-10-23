Gogglebox Fans Concerned After Jenny And Lee Absence

Channel 4

After Jenny and Lee were notably absent from the latest episode of Gogglebox which aired last night, fans were left concerned.

On Friday, October 22, viewers of the much-loved reality series were left panicked after they failed to spot the beloved pair, who have been part of the show since 2014.

Advert 10

While new members took to the screen, such as siblings Simon and Jane from North London, fans were quick to voice concern over the missing best friends and their unexplained lack of appearance.

One fan took to Twitter to question, ‘Just me who’s thinking where on earth Jenny and Lee are??’

Another viewer said: ‘Lee and Jenny missed you both tonight.’

Advert 10

‘Googlebox without Jenny and Lee is like a day without sunshine,’ a third wrote.

However, a fan page for the show tweeted that the pair hadn’t filmed this week as it had reportedly been Lee’s partner’s birthday, reassuring that the duo would be ‘back next week’.

The pair’s Instagram page appears to corroborate the fan page’s claims, as the latest post shows an image of Lee with Steve, wishing him a happy birthday.

Advert 10

The post states:

A big happy birthday Steve, now lets celebrate the Cyprus way.

The next episode of Gogglebox can be viewed on Channel 4, on Friday, October 29 at 9:00pm