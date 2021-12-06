Gogglebox Legends Mary And Giles Look Unrecognisable In Photo Unearthed From 1990
Gogglebox‘s Mary and Giles have shared a ’90s throwback photo, and fans are loving it.
Mary Killen and Giles Wood have established themselves as firm favourites on the Channel 4 reality show, winning audiences over with their high-brow bickering and observations.
The couple met back when they were both 21 years old. Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School at the time, while Mary was working as a model.
On Giles’ official Instagram account, he shared an old photo of the loved-up couple from 1990. It’s unclear what they were doing at the time of the photo, but Giles is sporting a fantastic hat alongside a beverage, and appears to be wearing a pair of wellies.
‘Beautiful couple! God bless you both always,’ one user commented. ‘I love both these goggle boxers. Quirky and all innocent at the same time’ a second wrote. ‘Perfect marriage,’ a third wrote.
The pair have shared old photos before, notably on their Twitter. Back in May, on the @goggleboxgiles account, fans got to see a snap of Mary, Giles and their two daughters.
Fun fact: it was actually Giles’ daughter first set to appear on Gogglebox alongside her dad, but she backed out at the last minute, at which point Mary was subbed in.
In a past interview with the Daily Star, Mary said, ‘We call each other ‘nutty’ because we both consider the other to be a bit mad. Certainly Giles has multiple personality disorder so he’s all sorts of people and one of them is a bit of a genius. The truth is we’re a bit neurotic.’
