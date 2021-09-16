Gogglebox Reveals Five Stars Have Left The Show Following Recent Deaths

Channel 4

Following the recent deaths of three Gogglebox stars, five other members of the hit series have left the show.

On August 23, 2021, Mary Cook, who joined the series in 2016, sadly passed away at the age of 92. It was announced on August 27, that another beloved Gogglebox star, Andy Michael, had also passed away at the age of 61. Furthermore, regular Pete McGarry died at the age of 71 after a short illness, with his passing having been announced on June 28, 2021.

Now, family members and friends of the three stars who passed away, have subsequently confirmed that they will not be returning to the series.

PA

Victoria Ray, executive producer of the hit series, told The Sun that, after losing ‘Mary and Andy, and a little while ago […] Pete’, their ‘loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment’. ‘Understandably, they want their privacy,’ she said.

However, the stars will all have the option of returning to Gogglebox in the future, should they so choose, she said.

Pete McGarry, who passed away in June, used to be joined on the sofa by his wife Linda, and son George Gilbey. His son even went on to star in Celebrity Big Brother. Gilbey quit the show a while back, however Pete and Linda maintained a regular appearance.

Linda has decided to not return for the moment after the loss of her husband.

Mary Cook, who passed away just last month, used to be joined on the sofa by her best friend Marina, who has similarly decided to take a break.

However, yesterday, September 15, after previously being ‘too upset to speak’, Marina posted a tribute to her best friend via Channel 4’s Gogglebox Twitter account.

‘My dearest friend Mary, treasured memories will laugh forever. Our laughs and giggles and our ups and downs will forever be in my heart. Deepest sympathies to Mary’s family. Love Marina,’ she said.

Just a few days later, it was also announced by Channel 4 that Andy Michael had passed away. His wife Carolyne and children Louis and Alex, with other two children Katy and Pascal making rare appearances on Gogglebox, will all be taking a step back from the series.

At the National Television Awards earlier this month, co-star Julie Malone took a moment to honour the late stars as she accepted the award of behalf of the show.

She said:

On behalf of the Gogglebox family, I would just like to say a massive thanks for this award and on a sadder note, I’d like to dedicate it to all the people we’ve lost over the last 18 months. Andy, Pete, Mary and everybody’s favourite grandma June who has been reunited with Leon.

June Bernicoff passed away in May 2020, three years after her husband, Leon.

