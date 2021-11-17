Gogglebox Searching For New Family Following Complaints From Public

Channel 4

Channel 4 is on the hunt for a new family to take part in the beloved series Gogglebox after receiving numerous complaints from viewers and an MP.

Ever since it first arrived on our televisions in 2013, Gogglebox has entertained viewers with the ridiculously simple premise of watching people watch TV.

From an outside perspective, it sounds like one of the most boring shows ever released, but even 15 minutes of watching friends and family members comment on the latest releases proves that is not the case.

Whether it’s Giles and Mary’s straight-faced comments on saucy scenes or Lee judging Jenny as she takes notes on Line of Duty, the show never fails to provide an hour of hilarious entertainment, though some viewers have hit back at the show for a lack of fair representation across the United Kingdom.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon has revealed that half of the 99 complaints the channel received about its programming in Scotland last year were about the lack of Scottish people on Gogglebox, with the frustration shared by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, BBC News reports.

Ross raised the issue with the broadcaster during a Scottish affairs committee meeting in Westminster in September, saying at the time it was ‘just crazy’ that a Scottish family had not been featured on the programme since 2016. The MP said he and his wife settle down to watch the show ‘every week’ and suggested they themselves ‘could be part of it’.

Mahon told MPs ‘it would be better to have a Scottish family’ on the show, and she has since assured the committee that Channel 4 has ‘agreed a separate budget for a dedicated casting team specifically tasked with finding a suitable Scottish family’.

The CEO said the casting period is ‘already under way and will run up to Christmas’, adding that the goal is to ‘identify at least one Scottish family who will become part of the Gogglebox cast for the next series, which will air in the new year’.

According to Mahon, many of the people who complained about the lack of Scots in the series ‘were getting in touch to put themselves forward’, though only time will tell which family will make the cut.