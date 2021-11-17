unilad
Advert

Gogglebox Searching For New Family Following Complaints From Public

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Nov 2021 12:52
Gogglebox Searching For New Family Following Complaints From Public And MPsChannel 4

Channel 4 is on the hunt for a new family to take part in the beloved series Gogglebox after receiving numerous complaints from viewers and an MP.

Ever since it first arrived on our televisions in 2013, Gogglebox has entertained viewers with the ridiculously simple premise of watching people watch TV.

Advert

From an outside perspective, it sounds like one of the most boring shows ever released, but even 15 minutes of watching friends and family members comment on the latest releases proves that is not the case.

Whether it’s Giles and Mary’s straight-faced comments on saucy scenes or Lee judging Jenny as she takes notes on Line of Duty, the show never fails to provide an hour of hilarious entertainment, though some viewers have hit back at the show for a lack of fair representation across the United Kingdom.

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon has revealed that half of the 99 complaints the channel received about its programming in Scotland last year were about the lack of Scottish people on Gogglebox, with the frustration shared by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, BBC News reports.

Advert

Ross raised the issue with the broadcaster during a Scottish affairs committee meeting in Westminster in September, saying at the time it was ‘just crazy’ that a Scottish family had not been featured on the programme since 2016. The MP said he and his wife settle down to watch the show ‘every week’ and suggested they themselves ‘could be part of it’.

Mahon told MPs ‘it would be better to have a Scottish family’ on the show, and she has since assured the committee that Channel 4 has ‘agreed a separate budget for a dedicated casting team specifically tasked with finding a suitable Scottish family’.

The CEO said the casting period is ‘already under way and will run up to Christmas’, adding that the goal is to ‘identify at least one Scottish family who will become part of the Gogglebox cast for the next series, which will air in the new year’.

Advert

According to Mahon, many of the people who complained about the lack of Scots in the series ‘were getting in touch to put themselves forward’, though only time will tell which family will make the cut.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Insulate Britain Protesters Sentenced To Prison
News

Insulate Britain Protesters Sentenced To Prison

Tiger King 2 Is Now On Netflix
Film and TV

Tiger King 2 Is Now On Netflix

Fans Think Andrew Garfield Saves Zendaya In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
Film and TV

Fans Think Andrew Garfield Saves Zendaya In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Travis Scott Sued For $750 Million Over Fatal Astroworld Tragedy
News

Travis Scott Sued For $750 Million Over Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Channel 4, Gogglebox, Now, Scotland

Credits

BBC News

  1. BBC News

    Channel Four to find Scottish family for Gogglebox

 