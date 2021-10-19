Gogglebox Star Brands Mum ‘A Disgrace’ In Midnight Twitter Rant

Channel 4/Paige Deville/Twitter

Gogglebox star Paige Deville has described her mum as a ‘disgrace’ in a late night Twitter rant.

25-year-old Paige quit the popular Channel 4 reality show last month, citing ‘long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions and zero aftercare support’.

Birmingham-based Paige and mum Sally have made plenty of us laugh during their time on Gogglebox, providing various funny observations and daft reactions to all things telly. However, it would appear that not all was as it seemed behind the scenes.

In regards to Paige’s claims, a Channel 4 spokesperson said:

The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, who has previously appeared on the celebrity edition of Gogglebox, recently took issue with Paige’s reasons for quitting during an interview with the Daily Express.

Addressing allegations that Paige wasn’t given adequate support during her time on the show, Ryder, 59, retorted:

No support about what? What do you need support for? Is she a bit of a snowflake or whatever they are called or woke? What the f**k do you need support for on f****g Gogglebox for f**ks sake.

In response to Ryder’s dismissive comments, Paige took to Twitter to clear a few things up, writing:

To clarify, people thinking I fell out with my mom over Gogglebox, My ‘mom’ is an absolute disgrace who I wish to never speak to again due to a serious family issue NOT about a TV show. In regards to Shaun, that’s exactly what I meant by support to deal with trolls like you.

Explaining what she had meant by ‘aftercare’ Paige stated that this was ‘aimed at the hidden pressures of the show’, opening up about ‘feeling nervous about how you may come across to 3 mil viewers’.

She also spoke about the ‘pressures of being funny and making people laugh, and if not then judged by trolls and messaged daily abuse about suicide’.

Encouraging her fans to ‘be kind, always’, Paige concluded:

These are just a few things I felt needed to be aired about REAL issues being on a reality show. I have never been so happy and free since deciding to leave & that chapter is now closed but felt I have had to justify myself as people are still commenting.

Although Gogglebox fans might see the fun side of appearing in the show, there has been much discussion in recent years about the unseen stresses of reality TV, and Paige is entitled to take time away to look after herself.