Gogglebox Star Joe Baggs Has ‘Stunning’ Makeover In Drag Instagram Posts

Gogglebox star Joe Baggs’ ‘stunning’ drag makeover left him looking ‘unrecognisable’ to fans.

Joe, 24, is one of the newer additions to the hit Channel 4 reality show’s ensemble, entertaining the nation with his telly-watching alongside his mum Lisa, dad Terry and brother George. Despite reports they’d been dropped back in March, they returned in September.

They’ve emerged as a popular Gogglebox family among viewers, but Joe recently showed fans another side to him on social media; namely, Designa Baggs.

First posted to his TikTok account (@joebxggs) before being shared to his Instagram, Joe shared a short video of him getting ready for a night out at OUTHAUS. ‘SHE’S BACK BABY,’ he wrote on TikTok, referring to his drag persona of Designa Baggs.

‘One of my favourite nights this year at @outhausldn – thank you guys for all the love on here & TikTok,’ he added on Instagram.

His posts have been swarmed with praise from influencers and fans. ‘JOE YOU BE SERVING,’ one wrote, to which he replied, ‘DESIGNA BAGGS REALLY SERVED DIDN’T SHE.’

‘Probs one of my fav looks from you,’ another wrote. ‘Amazing… Drag Race UK Season 4 here you come!’ a third commented. ‘And everywhere you went straight guys were confused,’ another wrote, to which he replied, ‘People said I look like my mum.’

His mum also commented on the post, writing, ‘My beautiful boy.’ In response to people saying it looked ‘powerful’, Joe wrote, ‘It was the best feeling in the world honestly.’

‘I’m so obsessed with your drag please make it a regular occurrence,’ another commented, to which he replied, ‘I’m gonna give it my best shot next year.’

It’s unclear whether Designa Baggs will ever make an appearance on Gogglebox – however, the family is back to stay. ‘I can categorically say this is a total LIE,’ Lisa said of the earlier rumours they’d departed from the show.

‘Due to COVID restrictions we are unable to film the current series. Channel 4 have been wonderful to work with and we hope to be back one day soon,’ she added.

