Gogglebox Star June Bernicoff Dies Aged 82

ITV/Channel 4

Googlebox star June Bernicoff has died aged 82.

Advert

The pensioner rose to fame on the popular Channel 4 television show which she featured on along side her husband, Leon.

June reportedly passed away on Tuesday, May 5, while at home with her family.

Gogglebox’s Executive Producer, Tania Alexander, shared the sad news on Twitter.

She wrote:

Advert

Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness – it was not related to Covid-19. June & Leon were the #Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show’s success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling

June and Leon first graced our screens back in 2013 and were were one of the originals on the show.

Leon sadly passed away in December 2017.

Following his passing, June wrote a book about their relationship called Leon and June: Our Story where she spoke about the pairs 60 year love affair.

In a further statement by Tania, she said, ‘They were a huge part of the programme’s success. Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 seasons.’

Our thoughts are with June’s family and friends.