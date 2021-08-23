Gogglebox Star Mary Cook Has Died Aged 92

Channel 4

Mary Cook, one of Googlebox‘s many beloved stars, has passed away at the age of 92.

Cook joined the series back in 2016, appearing alongside Bristolian Marina Wingrove. Her passing was confirmed today, August 23, by Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, which issued a statement on behalf of her family.

‘We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice,’ it read.

‘Bristolians Mary & Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over 10 years ago and had been friends ever since. They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments. Mary will be missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew,’ the statement concluded.

The pair were cast on the show after being approached by a researcher on the way to the supermarket. ‘I’m game for a laugh, like,’ Wingrove said, as per the trust’s website.

‘I was going shopping, so I asked them if they could wait until we got back. They came up to Marina’s flat, held cards up of different famous people and we had to talk about them,’ Cook recalled.

Earlier speaking about enjoying being on the show, Cook said: ‘We’re just talking to each other and having a laugh, aren’t we? We do say some cheeky things, but they don’t always put them on the show.’

Wingrove said it had ‘brightened up two old dears’ lives, hasn’t it? It’s lots of peoples’ favourite programme and they’re really pleased for us being on the show.’

Cook’s death has seen an outpouring of support and fond tributes. ‘So sad to hear Mary Cook from Gogglebox has passed away. An absolute TV icon and a national treasure as far as I’m concerned – constant telly gold. Won’t be the same without her,’ one fan wrote. ‘Such a character, so sad. Thoughts are with her loved ones. RIP Mary,’ another tweeted.

‘Sad news Mary Cook of Mary & Marina on Gogglebox has died… I loved hearing their pearls of wisdom often completely off topic misinterpreted misunderstood & so funny… part of a fading generation RIP Mary,’ a third wrote.