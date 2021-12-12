unilad
Gogglebox Stars Jenny And Lee Respond To Claims They Are Leaving The Show

by : Shola Lee on : 12 Dec 2021 11:05
Gogglebox Stars Jenny And Lee Respond To Claims They Are Leaving The ShowChannel 4/@leegogglebox/Twitter

Gogglebox fan-favourites Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have responded to claims that they’re leaving the show.

The pair have kept fans laughing since 2014, with their reactions and hot takes on the smash hit Channel 4 show.

BBC presenter Jo Whiley is said to have announced that the pair were leaving the show, which prompted a quick response from fans.

One viewer tweeted:

@leegogglebox firstly, Christ Martin of @coldplay has just said on @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 in concert that you guys are his fav on #Gogglebox. However, Jo then said you guys were leaving?? What the??!

Thankfully for fans, the pair responded from their joint Twitter account to shut down the rumours, writing: ‘well Jo is totally wrong’.

Whiley quickly issued an apology, writing:

I am SOOOO Sorry!!! I completely thought I’d read you were leaving, I’m sure I did! Maybe I dreamt it.  I’m really happy to hear that though. Love you two, just like Chris.

The Chris that Whiley mentions is Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who said in the interview that the Gogglebox icons were his favourite on the show.

The pair met when Jenny was the landlady at a pub where Lee was a regular.

Jenny was then scouted for the hit show when she met a Channel 4 researcher. She then proceeded to convince her friend to join, although he did take some persuading.

Lee said:

To be honest and I didn’t want to do it. I’d say it took her about an hour and a half to talk me into it – about as long as it took me to get me out of bed.

